Samoa agrees to more repatriation flights

Passengers are advised to negotiate with the New Zealand Government and Air New Zealand with regard to quarantine in Auckland.

This story was originally published on RNZ.co.nz and is republished with permission.

The Samoan government has scheduled four more repatriation flights into Samoa for the second quarter of the year.

TV1 Samoa reports the Cabinet meeting this week approved the new flights.

The first of the four flights will arrive on April 17 from New Zealand and will be bringing citizens from the United States mainland, Hawaii, Alaska and Europe.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Samoa tightens entry terms because of new virus strain

* Coronavirus: Samoa halts all international flights due to Auckland outbreak



Passengers are advised to negotiate with the New Zealand Government and Air New Zealand with regard to quarantine in Auckland, as well as dates and time of connecting flights from these destinations to connect with flights out of New Zealand.

Cabinet also approved passengers from Asia and Samoan patients who have travelled to India for treatment to travel home on this flight.

More workers from Australia and New Zealand will also fly home on a repatriation flight scheduled for May 28.

This story was originally published on RNZ.co.nz and is republished with permission.