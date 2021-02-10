Travel game-changer: Could vaccines soon open the trans-Tasman bubble?

OPINION: It's a question the world is waiting to hear: do vaccines stop Covid-19 transmission?

We now have a small but growing amount of evidence starting to point towards an answer – and it could be a game-changer for hopes of a trans-Tasman bubble.

In January, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern explained that one of two things needed to happen for our borders to open.

"We either need the confidence that being vaccinated means you don't pass Covid-19 on to others – and we don't know that yet – or we need enough of our population to be vaccinated and protected that people can safely re-enter New Zealand."

The first point is one of great interest. We've known for some time that vaccines are effective at stopping symptoms – but do they stop people passing on the virus?

Three new studies have offered a glimmer of hope. A pre-print paper in the Lancet suggests that one dose of the Oxford/AstraZeneca jab could reduce transmission by 67 per cent, concluding the vaccine may have "a substantial impact on transmission by reducing the number of infected individuals in the population."

Another pre-print paper out of Israel, which has a third of its population already vaccinated, suggests the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine provides a "…considerable level of prevention of transmission".

A third study, also looking at the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, included data from Israel’s largest testing lab. It concluded, “Our findings highlight that vaccination does not only protect the individual who receives it but is likely to reduce viral shedding and therefore transmission in the population.”

That’s the good news. But here’s the bad. If it’s proved vaccines reduce transmission, it won’t be an immediate panacea for our border. For example, we couldn’t let a plane full of vaccinated American travellers into the country next week, because the jab reduces transmission – it doesn’t eliminate the risk of passing it on. Given the virus is so rife there, you’d expect some to infect others.

However, where it could be a real game-changer is countries with very little Covid-19, like Australia.

Ardern had hoped to have the trans-Tasman bubble open by the end of March, but hope is fading. Ardern was unhappy with Australia suspending one-way quarantine travel with New Zealand shortly after the recent case in Northland was announced; a move she felt was unjustified.

Add to that is news of fresh cases in the community in Australia. In Victoria, two workers at the Holiday Inn Melbourne Airport have tested positive, in addition to a person who had finished their quarantine period then tested positive at home.

In Sydney, a person who also completed managed isolation tested positive on Sunday after being in the community for two days and visiting several sites. It's most-likely she picked up the virus in managed isolation.

And last week Western Australia ended a snap five-day lockdown after a quarantine worker, who was also a rideshare driver, tested positive.

All of these border leaks, at this stage, appear under control. Still, it keeps Ardern weary.

This is where a vaccine could be a game-changer for Tasman travel. Australia starts vaccinations this month, intending to complete its roll-out by October. Our Director-General of Health, Ashley Bloomfield, hopes to have herd immunity achieved by the end of the year. That means millions of people either side of the Tasman will be vaccinated in the coming six months, potentially a large market for a bubble.

As it stands, there is a small chance of importing a case from Australia if a bubble were to operate. Aside from hotel leaks, the last serious community outbreak ended in mid-January. But the risks would reduce further if only vaccinated travellers were allowed to enter/exit the bubble.

Of course, there are many variables – including a question around how effective vaccines will be against new more contagious variants. And will different vaccines be more effective than others at stopping transmission?

But so far the news is promising; it could be the key to finally inflate the trans-Tasman bubble.