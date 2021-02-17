Covid-19: Officials working on potential vaccine certificate to be used for travel

OPINION: The Ministry of Health has revealed it has been quietly working on plans for a potential vaccine certificate – that could be used for travel.

But, it won’t be ready this weekend, when our first vaccinations get underway and it’s refusing to say if border and managed isolation staff – who are first in the queue – will be able to get one retrospectively.

Getty/Picture Alliance Officials are working on a “proof of vaccination” certificate.

These frontline workers, who have sacrificed so much to keep our country safe, deserve more. At least a reassurance they won't be left out.

The Ministry of Health is working closely with the World Health Organisation (WHO) on the issue, which is proposing a "Smart Vaccination Certificate".

Across the Tasman, work is much more advanced. Earlier this month, the Australian Government announced a digital vaccination certificate would be issued for all those vaccinated – with its Federal Minister for Government Services saying its "highly likely" proof of vaccination will be required to enter the country. Airlines like Qantas have also said vaccinations will be compulsory before stepping on the airline, and proof will be required. Countries like Denmark and Sweden have also said they intend to use vaccine passports.

Despite New Zealand's vaccination programme rolling out this weekend, after the first shipment of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine arrived on Monday – officials haven't decided what to do here.

123RF Countries like Denmark and Sweden intend to use vaccine passports.

A Ministry of Health spokesperson said "There are a number of different international initiatives underway and the Ministry of Health has been working with parties across the Government, including the Ministry of Transport, as well as local stakeholders, such as Air New Zealand and Auckland International Airport.

"Work has been underway for some months to resolve a number of issues. These include countering fake documentation and creating the standards required to meet international obligations."

The Ministry explained it is working closely with the WHO on standards for the certificate, so it would be widely accepted. The WHO has convened a panel of experts to design a certificate, and will "publish recommended standards for security, authentication, privacy, and data exchange."

Crucially, it also appears proof of vaccine could be required to enter New Zealand with the spokesperson saying "We expect if these standards are able to be implemented, they would apply as much to New Zealanders going overseas as those returning home."

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) is developing a Travel Pass app, where test results and vaccine certificates can be stored. From March, 20 airlines including Emirates and Singapore Airlines will begin using the app. Air New Zealand says it is looking into it.

The Ministry's response to Stuff's query on whether certificates would be introduced, raised more questions than answers, so we asked for clarity on three crucial issues.

Is it safe to say vaccine certificates or other "proof of vaccine" documentation won't be issued this weekend, as the rollout begins? If a person is asked for proof of vaccination over the next few months, how will they prove that? Would you be able to retrospectively issue certificates, if MoH decided to implement them?

The Ministry responded with: "As the statement says, work is underway on this. Feel free to get back in touch in future to check for updates."

The first 30,000 courses of the vaccine are already in the country, meaning 30,000 people will be vaccinated in the coming weeks, with more doses expected weekly.

Surely those people have a right to know that they will be able to get a vaccine certificate retrospectively.

Stuff responded with another query: "Tens of thousands of people will get vaccinated in the coming month, many of whom will want to know if a certificate is eventually approved they can get one. Otherwise, those who are vaccinated early may not be able to travel to some countries or use certain airlines.

"Am I right to say the Ministry doesn't know if these will be retrospective? That seems like a massive gap. Surely you can give those people a little more clarity and confidence they won't miss out if a document is eventually produced."

The Ministry has not responded. Those frontline workers deserve more. We ask so much of them, putting themselves and their families at risk, surely they deserve reassurance they won’t miss out.