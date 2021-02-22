Covid-19: Will the Cook Islands dengue outbreak hinder plans for the travel bubble?

The first international destination New Zealanders could be allowed to fly to is suffering a dengue fever outbreak.

Rarotonga has reported 48 confirmed and probable cases and 21 hospitalisations since its latest outbreak was declared on 2 February 2021.

FLIGHT CENTRE/Supplied The Cook Islands is currently dealing with an outbreak of dengue fever.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said last year she expected a two-way quarantine bubble with the Cook Islands to be open by the end of March – just over a month away. However, since then, there were a number of community cases linked to the Pullman quarantine facility and the Valentine's Day lockdown in Auckland.

Now, Rarotonga is dealing with an outbreak of a different kind.

Dengue is a viral illness passed on by infected mosquitoes. New Zealand's Ministry of Health says, "the infection, is usually mild but in rare cases it can be very serious."

Symptoms can include a sudden fever, intense headache, fatigue, vomiting and joint pain – among others.

A situation report issued 19 February by the Cook Island's Te Marae Ora (its Ministry of Health), showed a significant spike of probable cases through February.

Officials are now working to ensure this latest outbreak doesn't balloon in numbers.

Targeted spraying, including hotspots like schools, has already started. It's hoped a two-week mass spraying can get underway this week after it was postponed by weather. The spraying takes place between 4am and 8am.

Te Marae Ora says dengue is passed on by the "daytime bite of the aedes aegypti mosquito. They generally breed in standing water in and around homes." It says people should avoid mosquito bites during the day, and wear long-sleeve clothing or wear mosquito repellent.

Dengue is a risk in many parts of Asia and the Pacific Islands, and an outbreak was declared in Rarotonga last year. The Cook Islands news says the outbreak was "declared over last November by health officials after 380 probable or confirmed cases were reported across the Cook Islands, including six in Aitutaki and five in Pukapuka. "

In early February, Te Marae Ora said, "a student who travelled back to Auckland recently... tested positive for dengue has been admitted to hospital in Auckland as a precaution, isolating the person from others."

New Zealand's Ministry of Health says, "You can't catch dengue from another person. The mosquitoes that spread dengue are not commonly found in New Zealand."

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade has been contacted for an update on quarantine-free travel progress with the Cook Islands, and whether the dengue outbreak will impact the timeline.

The Cook Islands Government has also been contacted for comment.