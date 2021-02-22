Passenger discovers a wētā on an Air New Zealand flight: 'NZ's equivalent of snakes on a plane'

The wētā before it was put in a sick bag.

Air New Zealand had an unexpected passenger wandering around a flight from Wellington to Auckland this morning: a wētā.

Alex O'Connor tweeted a picture of the insect to Air New Zealand with the caption: “Just wondering what the mask guidelines are for wētā on flights?”

The national carrier replied, “Wētās are exempt from masks onboard but we're sorry to see he wasn't keeping 2 metres away!”

In a later Tweet, O'Connor said, "It honestly felt like NZ's equivalent of snakes on a plane."

O'Connor explained the plane had just landed, "when the woman across the aisle from me grabbed my attention to point to the wētā sitting calmly in the middle of the aisle next to us.

"I was definitely much less brave than she was – my natural reaction was to get as far away from it as possible," which she said was tricky while belted in on a plane.

"No one around us could figure out where it might have come from, but a woman behind us pointed out that it would be trampled when we disembarked, so my aisle mate picked it up with the safety card.

"We got it safely into a sick bag," O'Connor said.

"She very kindly offered it to me, but I was heading straight into the city, so she said she would take it up to Northland with her."

The Department of Conservation says "Wētā have been around long enough to see dinosaurs come and go and to evolve into more than 100 different species, all of them endemic to New Zealand."

They are nocturnal and live "in a variety of habitats including grassland, shrub land, forests, and caves. They excavate holes under stones, rotting logs, or in trees, or occupy pre-formed burrows," DOC's website explains.

A spokesperson from Air New Zealand confirmed the incident, saying: “While Mr Weta wasn’t part of an official translocation, looks like he had a safe journey and made a few mates along the way.

We understand that the customer across the aisle from the original tweeter is a conservation enthusiast and has returned him to the wild after experiencing Air New Zealand’s world class customer service.”