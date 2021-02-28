Covid-19: Air NZ cancels 59 flights on Monday in wake of lockdown

The queue of travellers stretches out the door at Auckland Airport's domestic terminal as people leave the region on the first day of alert level 3.

Air New Zealand has cancelled 59 domestic flights on Monday as Auckland’s alert level 3 restrictions take hold.

Auckland went into level 3 lockdown from 6am on Sunday, while the rest of the country moved into alert level 2 after the discovery of a community case. The restrictions will be in place for seven days.

A spokeswoman for the national carrier says “as essential and transit travel only is permitted into and out of Auckland under Alert Level 3, Air New Zealand is seeing a number of customers choosing to rebook flights or cancel and opt for credit.”

As a result, 18 main trunk jet flights and 41 regional turboprop flights have been cancelled tomorrow (Monday, March 1).

The cancelled sectors include flights from Auckland to Wellington, Dunedin, Christchurch, Queenstown, Gisborne, Napier, Nelson, Palmerston North, Taupo, New Plymouth, Rotorua, Tauranga, Blenheim, and Bay of Islands.

Despite the cancellations, the national carrier continues to operate a number of services to Auckland so essential workers can travel, and people can get home.

There were lengthy delays at Auckland Airport’s domestic terminal on Sunday as travellers attempted to leave the city. Schedules on Sunday ran largely to normal as airlines allowed passengers to get home.

Air New Zealand said it would waive any fare difference for customers with existing bookings between Sunday, February 28 and Sunday, March 7 who wished to rebook their flight before Sunday, March 14.

Passengers who had travel booked within the next 48 hours were encouraged to change or cancel their booking online or contact the call centre to amend their booking.

“This frees up seats for those who do need to travel at short notice,” the spokeswoman said.

Customers travelling from level 2 regions are able to transit through Auckland on their way to other level 2 regions.

Physical distancing is not required on planes, but face coverings are mandatory.

Auckland lounges will be closed during level 3, while there is a limit of 100 customers at a time in lounges in level 2 areas.

Air New Zealand said its usual in-flight food and beverage services would not be available on any domestic flights during this time.

Jetstar has so far cancelled four flights on Monday, a return service from Auckland to Wellington, and another from Auckland to Christchurch.

Jetstar says “customers with bookings on our NZ domestic network between 6am Sunday 28 February until 6am Sunday 7 March 2021 who no longer wish to fly, can choose to cancel their trip and receive a voucher to the value of their booking.”