Fears Cook Islands will not be able to host as many visitors if two-way bubble doesn't inflate soon

The Cooks Islands has upgraded its own contact tracing app which is now compatible with NZ’s.

There are concerns the Cook Islands will not be able to accommodate as many visitors if a two-way travel bubble with New Zealand does not inflate soon.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said after her Friday meeting with Cook Island counterpart Mark Brown that there is no set date for the two-way bubble, but they’re aiming for May.

Chris Skelton/Stuff The Cook Islands Prime Minister and Chamber of Commerce are concerned about the number of residents leaving with no confirmed date for the two-way, quarantine-free travel bubble with New Zealand.

The Cook Islands could accommodate about 8000 visitors at any one time before the Covid-19 pandemic, Flight Centre general manager product, Victoria Courtney, said.

With an exodus from the Cooks since a one-way travel bubble with New Zealand came into effect at the end of January, however, some fear the tiny Pacific island nation’s tourism sector would not be able to cope with an influx of visitors if a two-way, quarantine-free bubble is delayed much longer.

“Prime Minister Brown has made very clear to us the impact that is being seen from those who may be departing the Cook Islands while we’re in this position of not having had some certainty around the reopening,” she said.

“We’ve heard that. That’s why today we are indicatively saying we are working in earnest towards that May reopening.

“We’ve spoken frankly about some of the things that we think we need to work on together in the meantime. Because keep in mind we’ve had one-way travel for some time because the Cook Islands pose no risk. We pose the risk. We are the ones that may potentially export cases, so we need to be part of making sure that we’re doing everything we can to prepare that two-way travel.”

Ardern and Brown had aimed for two-way quarantine-free travel by the end of March, but after two level 3 lockdowns since Auckland's February cluster, that was unlikely to happen.

Ryan Anderson/Stuff Cook Islands Prime Minister Mark Brown is the first overseas leader to visit NZ since borders closed a year ago.

Ardern said the government has made an additional $20 million in support available for the Cook Islands this financial year “to help sustain livelihoods and protect vulnerable people until borders reopen”.

Cook Islands Chamber of Commerce president and Private Sector Taskforce chair Fletcher Melvin told Stuff the country has lost an estimated 300 people a month since the one-way bubble was introduced, and the number is increasing. He estimated the country could lose about 40 per cent of its workforce by the end of the year if the two-way travel bubble does not materialise soon.

“(The exodus) won’t affect us at this early stage, but certainly will if this continues because of no two-way quarantine-free travel,” he said. “The country took many years to recover from the exodus of 3000 people in 1996 and most of them didn’t come back. With a population of only 17,000, the loss of 40 per cent of its workforce would be devastating…”

The Cook Island suffered an economic crisis in 1996 when mass redundancies in the public sector prompted thousands to move to New Zealand.

Ahead of his meeting with Ardern, Brown said he would work hard to secure a date for a two-way bubble, describing the number of working-aged Cook Islanders to have moved to New Zealand to find work since January as “a real concern”.

FLIGHT CENTRE/Supplied Many Cook Island tourism businesses have gone into hibernation during the pandemic.

“We have seen in the past how hard it is to get our people back once they have moved to New Zealand or Australia,” he wrote in a column for the Cook Island News.

“We need workers here because they help support those of us who are too young or too old to work. Our working-age people produce the outputs that our economy needs. And we need our entrepreneurs here to reopen our tourism-related businesses and help with the country’s economic recovery.”

Brown said the Cook Islands relies on tourists to survive, with tourism contributing $1 million a day to the economy pre-Covid and accounting for 65 per cent of its total GDP.

He said the government had spent more than $7 million a month on average keeping businesses afloat during the pandemic, largely in the form of grants and wage subsidies.

“We have made a huge commitment to our business community,” he said. “We want most of our tourism-related businesses to survive. Equally, we recognise the importance of keeping our labour force here in the Cook Islands.”

RNZ There are fears the Cook Islands could lose 40 per cent of its workforce by the end of the year as locals flee to New Zealand in a bid to find work.

Without international tourists, Brown said “not all of our workers can continue to afford the luxury of remaining here at home in our tropical Cook Islands paradise. If the tourists are not able to bring money into our country then our workers will go and look for that money overseas.”

Courtney said a lot of hotels and attractions in the Cook Island have gone into hibernation during the pandemic and will take several weeks to get back up-and-running once a date for the two-way bubble is announced.

Melvin said that, as far as the Chamber of Commerce is aware, all businesses will reopen once a firm date is set.

“There are some that may find it a challenge to bring back staff and rehire if there are people who have left.”

Melvin said the country was already facing a labour shortage as a result of migration and used expatriate workers to fill the gap.

“Now we have local and overseas workers leaving, or (they) will have to leave if things get worse, so it would be very difficult to operate.”

Courtney said she has seen pent-up demand from customers to travel to the Cook Islands, noting that they have always been a popular destination for kiwi travellers.

Air New Zealand chief executive Greg Foran said the airline has been “flat tak” preparing for the two-way travel bubble.

“This includes welcoming back and retraining more than 300 of our cabin crew, bringing back a number of airport staff, getting ground handlers back on board to ensure a smooth process for our aircraft and customers on arrival, and re-opening our international lounges.”

Foran said he expected thousands to take advantage of the two-way bubble.

“The Cook Islands hold a very special place for New Zealanders and Air New Zealand. More than a paradise with off-the-scale natural beauty, Cook Islanders are always warm and welcoming. There will be thousands of people wanting to get home and see friends and family or to take a break in the sun. We look forward to reuniting them with this island paradise and giving the local economy a much-needed boost.”

Supplied Cook Islands Chamber of Commerce president Fletcher Melvin said the country is ready to welcome visitors back.

As with the also delayed trans-Tasman bubble, there is a chance Kiwis could get stuck in the Cooks if an outbreak of Covid-19 leads to border closures.

What does travel insurance cover?

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT) said officials are planning for situations where changes to quarantine-free travel to and from the Cook Islands may be required to manage Covid-related risks

“In any quarantine-free travel arrangement, there is an expectation that travellers will be responsible to manage any Covid-19 related travel disruption and associated costs,” the spokesperson said. “It is always recommended to take out travel insurance when booking flights. Travellers should also check the fine print or confirm with insurers what is being covered under their policy.”

Courtney said there are travel insurance policies that cover some Covid-related interruptions, but many do not. Regardles of which policy they go with, Kiwis will not be covered if border closures leave them stranded.

“Once the government declares Cook Islands as a safe travel destination, Flight Centre’s insurance provider CoverMore plans to provide cover if you or a close contact contract Covid and it interrupts your travel plans,” she said.

Insurance policyholders will also be covered if the person they plan to stay with has to quarantine, if their accommodation needs to shut down for a deep clean, or if they’re an essential worker and have to return to work due to an outbreak.

“What no insurance provider will cover is a government-enforced lockdown,” Courtney said. Melvin said Kiwis who travel to the Cooks once the two-way travel bubble opens can expect the usual warm welcome and upgraded facilities.

“The sun is shining, the lagoon is still beautiful, the people are still friendly and welcoming, many facilities have been upgraded during this time, and staff have been through training programmes. We are ready. The country is ready.”

Melvin said he believes there is a strong case for Cook Islanders to be given priority for vaccinations, in part to help maintain the country’s Covid-free status.

“We have a large population living in East and South Auckland who have close connection to the Cook Islands and travel here. Many of our people are working at the airport, health and quarantine facilities in New Zealand so are vulnerable. It makes sense to quickly vaccinate our small island population quickly, and it should be seen as a priority for realm countries.”

The New Zealand government will announce a date for the trans-Tasman travel bubble on April 6, but no date has been confirmed for a Cook Island bubble announcement.