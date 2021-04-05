Trans-Tasman bubble: Six more countries that could open to Kiwis in 2021

OPINION: Dust off your passports, as Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is poised to announce when two-way quarantine-free travel with Australia will begin. The announcement will be made on Tuesday, with a start date expected this month.

It is more than a year since New Zealand's borders were closed after Covid-19 swept the world – but Australia is unlikely to be the only country Kiwis will be travelling to this year.

Here are six more countries that could open before the year is up.

Cook Islands

Chris Skelton/Stuff The Cook Islands wants a bubble by May.

Travel to the Cook Islands is likely to commence in May. The country's Prime Minister, Mark Brown, even recently suggested it would be ready by May 1 – although, like Ardern, Brown's estimates have proven optimistic in the past.

Aside from the popular islands of Rarotonga and Aitutaki, Kiwis could also have a chance to explore the archipelago's more remote atolls – where few tourists ever go.

Niue

BROOK SABIN/Stuff Niue has only one main resort.

This tiny little idyllic island, home to just 1500 people, is a realm country of New Zealand – which Ardern has previously said will be a priority for reopening travel.

Niue is renowned for having some of the best ocean visibility in the world for diving and snorkelling – that is because there are no rivers or streams to dirty the water. The island is essentially a giant piece of coral that grew on top of an old underwater volcano, and there is a vast network of coral caves, inlets and caverns dotted around the island.

Before Covid-19, Niue had two flights a week – there is only one main resort and the locals are not keen on the island being overrun with tourists.

It is important to note for beach lovers that the coast is mainly made up of extensive rock and there is hardly any sand.

Fiji

Brook Sabin Fiji is heavily reliant on tourism.

The Fiji Government wants to open VIP (Vacation in Paradise) lanes for New Zealand and Australian travellers. This would mean trans-Tasman holidaymakers would be sent to Anzac-only resorts.

The idea, first mooted last year, was never going to work before the official trans-Tasman bubble came into force. But, now that it is imminent, Fiji will be pushing hard for it to become a reality in 2021.

Fiji will need to commit to only opening to New Zealand and Australia for our health officials to consider it – which should not be a problem because travellers from the United States and Europe pose an enormous risk.

Samoa

Brook Sabin/Stuff Samoa’s borders have remained shut for a year.

Still bearing the scars of the measles crisis in 2019, which killed more than 80 people, Samoa will take a conservative approach – you are highly likely to need a negative Covid-19 test before travelling, even when a bubble opens.

The country’s government will likely wait a few months to see how the Rarotonga and trans-Tasman bubbles develop before pushing for an opening later this year.

Tonga

If the Rarotonga bubble goes well, travel to Tonga is highly likely this year. The country has not had any cases of Covid-19 and, like many Pacific Islands, is heavily reliant on tourism.

The popular whale season, when you can swim with humpbacks, runs from June to October, so its Government will no doubt be pushing for a bubble in that time period.

Singapore

SUPPLIED/Stuff.co.nz Singapore’s new Jewel Changi Airport

The Australian Government has a Singapore travel bubble in its sights for July. Given trans-Tasman travel will already be under way, it would effectively become a New Zealand/Australia/Singapore travel bubble.

Last year, Ardern said talks were under way with the city-state about a potential bubble arrangement but after a substantial spike in Singapore cases, it never progressed.

The proposed Australia/Singapore arrangement would only be open to vaccinated travellers. By July, we should have much more of an idea about the risk of transmission once you have been vaccinated, which could see New Zealand agree to be part of a three-way bubble.