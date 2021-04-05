Trans-Tasman bubble: What you need to know ahead of the bubble announcement

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will on Tuesday announce the start date for a trans-Tasman bubble, which will allow Kiwis to visit Australia without having to quarantine on the way back.

The two-way travel corridor has been in the works since early on in the pandemic but has been put on ice on multiple occasions due to Covid-19 outbreaks in both New Zealand and Australia.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will announce the trans-Tasman bubble start date on April 6.

However, Ardern has said that on Tuesday, travellers will finally be given a firm date to plan around.

Here is what we know about the bubble so far.

What is the trans-Tasman bubble?

The trans-Tasman bubble refers to the plan to let people travel between New Zealand and Australia without having to quarantine at either end. The idea is that as Covid-19 is contained in both countries, there is a low risk of the virus spreading, making it safe to offer quarantine-free travel.

But I thought we could already travel to Australia without having to quarantine?

That is right. Travellers from New Zealand have been able to enter selected Australian states without having to quarantine since October, under the Australian Government’s “safe travel zone” arrangement.

But this is only one-way, with passengers returning to New Zealand from Australia still having to complete (and pay for) 14 days of managed isolation on their return. The trans-Tasman bubble will remove this requirement.

iStock Airlines are preparing to ramp up their trans-Tasman flights for when the bubble is announced.

So when can the trans-Tasman bubble start?

That is what the prime minister is set to announce on Tuesday – and after a few false starts, this time, we can expect the date to be solid.

“I want it to be something we can stick to,” Ardern said.

Two weeks ago, Ardern outlined a number of concerns that needed to be resolved before the bubble could be put in place, including how to respond to outbreaks, how to trace and contact travellers from Australia, technical issues like transiting passengers, and receiving an up-to-date assessment on the risk from Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield.

But should all these issues be ironed out, it is likely the bubble will be in place before the end of April.

When can I book my flights?

By the sounds of it, pretty much as soon as we have the start date.

If you look on the Air New Zealand website, the airline is offering daily flights between Auckland and Sydney and Auckland and Melbourne from Friday April 9 – which could hint at a possible bubble start date, though the airline is not giving anything away at this stage.

“We would have to wait for any bubble announcement detail before confirming our schedule,” an Air New Zealand spokesman said.

Air New Zealand is also set to launch a new route to coincide with the opening of the travel bubble, offering flights between Auckland and Hobart.

Qantas and Jetstar are also set to ramp up their flights in time for the opening of the two-way bubble. A spokesperson said they would have more details to share following the announcement.

Will I need a vaccine to travel?

No. Ardern has said there will be no vaccine requirement for travel under the trans-Tasman bubble.

Will I be able to travel anywhere in Australia?

We will find out more about how this will work on Tuesday but Ardern has said that they will be taking a state-by-state approach – meaning some states will be included in the bubble but not others.

Under the Australian Government’s safe travel zone arrangement, Kiwis can currently enter New South Wales, Victoria, Queensland, the Australian Capital Territory, South Australia, Tasmania and the Northern Territory without having to quarantine, but not Western Australia.

Ardern has also suggested there will be something similar to the alert level system used in different states in the case of Covid-19 outbreaks.

“We have a plan in the way we deal with Australia that will allow us to turn on and off different states depending on what is happening there,” Ardern said.

This means that, say there was a Covid-19 outbreak in Queensland – like what we saw happen last week – the Government could quickly shut down travel to and from that particular state. But travel to other states, like New South Wales and Victoria, could continue, as long as Australia has border controls in place.

What happens if there is an outbreak while I am in Australia? Will I get stuck?

Ardern has warned there will be an element of “flyer beware” when it comes to the trans-Tasman bubble.

“We may have scenarios where travel will shut down one way. It may therefore leave travellers – for a period of time – stranded on either side of the Tasman.”

What returning travellers will have to do in this instance will be another point Ardern is expected to address on Tuesday, with stints in managed isolation or self-isolation on the cards.

It is also worth noting you won't be covered by travel insurance if you find yourself stranded across the ditch.