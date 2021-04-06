Covid-19: Air New Zealand scales up Covid compassionate refund process

A dedicated team has been set up to review Covid-19 compassionate refunds for Air New Zealand customers. (File photo)

Air New Zealand has set up a dedicated team to review Covid-19 compassionate refunds, which it says will make it easier for customers to request a refund for health or hardship reasons.

The airline’s compassionate refund policy has been in place since the start of the pandemic – customers who can no longer travel due to ill health or financial hardship caused by Covid-19 can apply for a compassionate refund.

On Tuesday, Air New Zealand chief sales and customer officer Leanne Geraghty​ said, after a “tough time for many” over the past year, the airline wanted to remind customers about this policy.

“We’re now a year on from the start of Covid-19 and know that for many, circumstances have changed,” Geraghty said.

“None of us knew how long this was going to last, and how deep the impacts would be. By now, we thought more borders would be open,” she said.

Geraghty said Kiwis in “huge numbers” had been using the online credit tool to book domestically, and the airline expected “another big boost” when quarantine-free travel across the Tasman is open.

Supplied Air New Zealand’s Leanne Geraghty said the airline wanted to remind people about the policy.

However, “we know for some, travel is still out of reach – and we want to do what we can to help,” she said.

In February, Air New Zealand said it has refunded tens of thousands of passengers on a compassionate basis between July 2020 and January this year.

The airline said on average it was paying out $20 million a week on refundable airfares.

Customers who hold a credit with the airline and would like to request a Covid-19 compassionate refund can call the dedicated phone line between 8am-7pm Monday to Friday on 0800 747 800, or email covidrefunds@airnz.co.nz.

Customers who booked through a third party should contact their travel agent in the first instance to arrange a refund, Geraghty said.