Trans-Tasman bubble: Everything travellers need to know

The Prime Minister said she knows many will welcome the new travel options like she has.

From April 19, Kiwis will be able to visit Australia without having to quarantine on the way back.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced the start date of the long-awaited trans-Tasman bubble on Tuesday, and outlined the requirements for travellers flying between New Zealand and Australia.

Kiwis and Australians will be able to travel between the two countries without having to quarantine.

Here is what you need to know if you’re planning a trip across the ditch.

When can I book flights?

You can book flights to Australia now, as Kiwis are already able to travel to Australia without having to quarantine on arrival.

Air New Zealand has shared its updated schedule from April 19, with flights on sale now. The airline has ramped up its flights to Brisbane, Melbourne, Sydney, Gold Coast, Adelaide, Sunshine Coast and Cairns.

Flights to Perth are still subject to approval. The airline is also launching a new route between Auckland and Hobart.

We’re still waiting on an updated schedule from Qantas and Jetstar.

Those coming from Australia who were already booked to fly before April 19 have been advised to reschedule their flights to avoid having to stay in MIQ.

Where can I go?

The Australian states currently allowing Kiwis to enter without having to quarantine are: New South Wales, Victoria, Queensland, the Australian Capital Territory, South Australia, Tasmania and the Northern Territory.

Western Australia is currently not welcoming Kiwi travellers.

Can I travel around Australia once I’m there?

Travel around Australia is not restricted unless individual states close their borders.

Will I need a vaccine before I can travel?

No. There is no vaccine requirement for travel under the trans-Tasman bubble.

What about a Covid-19 test?

You don’t need a Covid-19 test to travel to Australia. But if you’ve had a positive Covid-19 test result in the past 14 days, or you're still waiting the results of a Covid-19 test, then you won’t be able to travel.

You might need to take a test before travelling back to New Zealand if there is an outbreak in Australia while you’re there.

Will I need to do anything else?

Australia’s states and territories may have their own restrictions and requirements, so you should always check the official advice from individual Australian states.

What will it be like at the airport?

You’ll be taken through “green zones” of the airport at both ends of your journey. This basically means you won’t be in contact with people arriving from other parts of the world.

This means your airport experience might be a little different to what you were used to in pre-Covid times. The international terminal at Auckland Airport, for example, has been split into two. The main pier is the bit you’ll be using – it’s been designated the safe travel area, to be used for quarantine-free arrivals and departures.

You might have to undergo a random temperature check or health assessment on arrival – there will be health professionals stationed at the airport for this purpose.

Will I have to wear a mask on the plane?

Yes. Face masks are still mandatory on all flights between New Zealand and Australia.

Will I have to stay in managed isolation or quarantine at any point?

No – this bubble is two-way, which means you don’t have to quarantine at either end.

The only exception to this will be if there is an outbreak of Covid-19 in Australia while you’re there. You might then need to spend time in managed isolation upon arrival into New Zealand – there will be 500 spaces in MIQ set aside for this purpose.

What happens if there is a Covid-19 outbreak while I’m in Australia?

The Government is using a traffic light system to illustrate how the bubble will be affected if new cases pop up in Australia.

There are three possible scenarios: continue (green), pause (orange) and suspend (red).

Quarantine-free travel will be able to continue if there is a low risk of further transmission – for example, a case linked to the border.

If there is a case from an unknown source that requires a state to enter a short-term lockdown, flights to and from that affected state may be paused for up to 72 hours.

If there are multiple cases from an unknown sources requiring a longer lockdown, flights could be suspended for an extended period.

Travellers who find themselves stranded in affected states will be asked to follow local health instructions. When travel restarts and they can return to New Zealand, they may need to do any of the following:

- Monitor your symptoms

- Get a pre-departure Covid-19 test before flying

- Self-isolate on arrival

- Go into managed isolation for up to 14 days