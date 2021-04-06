Trans-Tasman bubble: Qantas launches two new routes between Auckland and Queensland

Jacinda Ardern says there will be protocols in place to deal with any Covid outbreaks on either side of the bubble.

Australia's national carrier is launching two new routes between New Zealand and Queensland to coincide with the launch of the trans-Tasman bubble.

Qantas will offer a new daily service from the Gold Coast to Auckland once the bubble opens on April 19, which will be the airline’s first-ever international flight from Gold Coast Airport.

The airline is also launching a direct route from Cairns to Auckland. This will operate three days a week, starting from Queen's Birthday weekend in June.

The Cairns flights will initially operate for nine weeks until late July, and if there is enough demand Qantas will look to add more flights.

Qantas and its subsidiary, Jetstar, will initially operate up to 122 return flights per week on 15 routes, and will look to grow capacity and the number of routes as the market recovers.

Qantas will initially operate a mix of Boeing 737s as well as the wide-body Airbus A330 on its New Zealand routes.

Jetstar is set to operate flights to Auckland from Melbourne, Gold Coast and Sydney using its Airbus A320 aircraft. The low-cost airline will resume flights on the remainder of its pre-Covid routes from the middle of the year.

Qantas offers customers who book flights before July 31, 2021 unlimited fee-free date changes when travelling before February 28, 2022.

Only Jetstar customers who have purchased FareCredit on their bookings are able to get a credit voucher if they have to cancel for any reason.