Trans-Tasman bubble: Families already planning long-awaited reunions

Christchurch's Taylor family are among many waiting for the trans-Tasman travel bubble to open to visit their close relatives living in Queensland.

For Julie and Ben Taylor, news they can now travel to see family in Australia could not come soon enough.

With a trans-Tasman travel bubble opening on April 19, the couple will at last be able to see the Queensland-based daughter, two sons, and six grandchildren they have not seen for more than a year.

“It’s so exciting. The first thing we want to do is go to Australia and see our kids and grandkids,” Julie Taylor said.

“It’s been tough. We have Zoom and we talk on the phone, but it’s not the same.”

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced the bubble on Tuesday, allowing Australians to visit without a special exemption, and Kiwis to return home without managed isolation and quarantine (MIQ).

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Julie, left, Alana and Ben Taylor have been speaking relatives in Australia via video calls but are desperate to reconnect in person as soon as they can.

Ardern labelled it a case of “flyer beware”, as the bubble can be paused or suspended for a Covid outbreak.

Taylor said they would rebook flights after being unable to get to Australia last year, as with both working they could not travel and isolate afterwards.

Their son-in-law recently missed out on farewelling a dying parent because of the isolation requirement, and her sister in Christchurch has a partner working in Perth she had not seen for more than a year, Taylor said.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Three of the Taylors’ four children, and their six grandchildren, live in Queensland.

For another Kiwi couple, the bubble will bring a trans-Tasman reunion after 15 months apart.

Palmerston North woman Claire Page booked a flight for her Australian partner Jason Hazzard as soon as the announcement was made on Tuesday.

The couple has not seen each other since January 2020, when Hazzard visited New Zealand from his home in Queensland.

He had planned to move from to New Zealand in June 2020, but their partnership visa applications were declined because they had not lived together. They now planned to take some time off to relax and travel, she said.

“We missed out on so much stuff, birthdays and Christmas ... it feels like we’re wasting time not being together,” Page said.

Their reunion had felt “so close, yet so far”, but it meant the world to hear the announcement for a trans-Tasman bubble date.

STUFF Jacinda Ardern says there will be protocols in place to deal with any Covid outbreaks on either side of the bubble.

Aucklander Catherine Olesen was hopeful the bubble would open-up space for others with partners overseas.

Olesen has not seen her British partner for more than a year. They had planned to buy a house and get engaged after his plans to move to New Zealand from Britain in April 2020.

She hoped there would be more leniency for partners separated outside the trans-Tasman bubble.

“It’s really stressful for partners who haven’t been together.”

Hard-hit tourism businesses are also celebrating the bubble announcement.

Paul Anderson, chief executive of NZSki which owns the Mt Hutt, Coronet Peak and Remarkables skifields, said they were “thrilled”.

Stuff NZSki will need hundreds more staff for its skifields, such as Mt Hutt. (File photo)

“It is huge for us and huge for our local communities who have been just hanging on”.

Australians are typically 40 per cent of visitors to the two Queenstown fields, he said, and the company would need an extra 200 to 300 staff with the bubble open.

Anderson said they were“ready to push the button” to launch a marketing and recruitment campaigns in Australia.

Sue Sullivan, chief executive of Christchurch Attractions, which runs the city’s trams, gondola, and Punting on the Avon, plus adventure activities in Hanmer Springs, said the bubble was “fantastic news” and getting a definite date was “hugely important”.

Tourism New Zealand research suggests 2.3 million Australians are looking to travel to New Zealand in the first six months of the bubble

GRANT MATTHEW/Stuff Tourist operations such as the Christchurch Tram will get a boost from the travel bubble.

Australians were the largest international contributor to Canterbury pre-Covid, spending $287 million in the year to January 2020. That year, 47 per cent of overseas visitors flying into Christchurch were Australian.

A Christchurch Airport spokeswoman said they were preparing for the first “bubble” flights on the early afternoon of April 19 – one each from Sydney and Melbourne.

The airport would have 35 weekly Air New Zealand and Qantas flights for the first few weeks of the bubble, but "watch this space” for more airlines, she said.

For the year pre-Covid, there were more than 250,000 Australian arrivals into the airport, spending a total of $66.5 million during their visit.

Loren Heaphy, a manager at promotional agency ChristchurchNZ, said the last year had been “tough” for the region.

“Our tourism-related sectors have all taken a huge hit, and the trans-Tasman bubble will provide some much-needed financial support.

“The city and region have never looked better and have never been more ready for visitors.”

Canterbury Employers’ Chamber of Commerce head Leeann Watson called the bubble a turning point for a “severely hit” business community.

As well as tourism operators, retailers and exporters would benefit after the “bottleneck” of MIQ, she said.

Supplied Fox Glacier Guiding says Australians make up a third of its customers.

Prior to Covid, 53 per cent of Australians visiting New Zealand had flown straight to the South Island, Watson said.

On the West Coast, Glacier Country Helicopters owner Poppy Gordon said she was feeling hopeful after the "great news".

About a quarter of her scenic flight business came from Australian tourists. "We have been waiting a long time for this. It's much needed.”

Fox Glacier Guiding chief executive Rob Jewell said Australians were their biggest market, making up 32 per cent of their customers.

"Finally, we have a date so people can start planning and booking. I'm pretty happy," he said.

Hilton Queenstown manager Chris Ehmann was “looking forward to the flood of bookings coming in.”

The hotel had already seen a pick up in bookings for the ski season, he said.

"I'm very hopeful May and June picks up as well. That would be great for Queenstown as a whole. Town is bleeding," he said.