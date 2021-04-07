Trans-Tasman travel bubble: How to skip the queue and fly this weekend for $250

Jacinda Ardern says there will be protocols in place to deal with any Covid outbreaks on either side of the bubble.

Air New Zealand appears ready to fly Kiwis across the Tasman this weekend to take early advantage of the trans-Tasman bubble.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced April 19 as the long-awaited start date of two-way quarantine-free travel with Australia.

TOURISM WESTERN AUSTRALIA The travel bubble will officially inflate on 19 April.

However, some eagle-eyed travellers have discovered a way to head across the Tasman this weekend for a holiday or to see their loved ones, and still be within the rules.

Most states in Australia are already open to Kiwi travellers; Ardern's announcement on Tuesday was that the New Zealand side of the arrangement would be open on April 19. That theoretically means travellers could head to Australia now, and return when New Zealand opens – but the problem has been Tasman flights are infrequent and expensive.

Website One-way flights to Melbourne from $254 this weekend.

Enter Air New Zealand. It’s now scheduled daily flights from Auckland to Sydney and Melbourne starting April 9 from $254.

That means if you left this coming Friday and returned on April 19, you could have ten days in Australia before the official two-way bubble begins.

Kiwis can travel widely when in Australia. New South Wales, Victoria, Queensland, the Australian Capital Territory, South Australia, Tasmania and the Northern Territory are currently open to New Zealanders. Western Australia is not.

All travellers to Australia must present, at check-in, an Australian Travel Declaration confirming you've been in New Zealand 14 days before your date of departure and haven't been in an area designated as a Covid-19 hotspot.

If you're arriving in Sydney from New Zealand, you'll also need to complete the New South Wales Government's New Zealand arrival declaration form.

There is a catch for those planning to travel early: you'll be travelling against official Government advice. The SafeTravel website currently advises against all travel overseas, including Australia. It says the travel advice for Australia will move from "do not travel" to "exercise increased caution" on April 19, but not before.