Bubble trouble: Survey shows concern about return of international tourists

Pack your bags, book your flights – the trans-Tasman bubble will be open for business within a matter of weeks.

As New Zealand prepares for the trans-Tasman bubble to inflate on April 19, an ongoing survey has found many are concerned about international tourists returning to the country.

Fifty per cent of the more than 14,500 respondents to Stuff’s NowNext survey (as of 8 April ) said they were worried at the prospect of overseas visitors returning. Less than a fifth (19 per cent) said they were pleased at the prospect, while 30 per cent were neutral.

KAMALA HAYMAN/Stuff Thousands of tourists crowding the wharf at Milford Sound pre-pandemic.

Nearly 95 per cent of those worried about international visitors returning said they were concerned about Covid-19 being transported to the country, while 39 per cent worried about the environmental impact. Just over a quarter (27 per cent) said they were worried about how it would affect New Zealanders’ access to popular destinations and attractions.

Tourism experts say they are not surprised so many respondents were concerned about overseas visitors returning given tourism’s role in the spread of Covid-19 around the globe and New Zealand’s extraordinary success at containing the virus so far.

Auckland University of Technology tourism professor Michael Lück said he feels the concerns are justified given the work New Zealanders have put in to keep the pandemic at bay and enjoy freedoms many others do not.

“After a whole year of strict rules and hard work by everybody in the country, nobody really wants to risk an outbreak now. We have sacrificed so much in terms of economic benefits, especially in the tourism and hospitality sectors, that it would be devastating to see a major outbreak in the community this stage.”

University of Otago tourism professor James Higham said he was not at all surprised many are worried about overseas visitors returning given the ultra-cautious and insular approach New Zealand has taken to combatting the virus “since day one”.

Debbie Jamieson/Stuff University of Canterbury sociology professor Mike Grimshaw said Kiwis have grown used to ‘living in our particular non-lockdown bubble’.

“The compatibility of that approach, the team of 5 million approach, with reopening borders – I'm not sure that’s going to be front-of-mind for a lot of people. Kiwis know that when there are outbreaks, the implications for the economy are quite severe in terms of Auckland going to level 3 and the rest of the country to level 2. Those are the sorts of disruptions people are desperate to avoid.”

Michael Grimshaw, an associate professor of sociology at the University of Canterbury, said Kiwis have got used to the protection afforded by our nationwide “bubble” and are very aware of the chaos Covid-19 is still causing elsewhere. However, he said New Zealand has always had a complicated relationship with international tourists.

“To be blunt, over the past 45 years much of it has a racist undertone as the number of non-Western tourists rise. There is also the sense of New Zealanders feeling they have been priced out of certain New Zealand tourist destinations. We saw this in the reaction to Queenstown suddenly crying poor.”

Queenstown’s tourism sector has been particularly hard hit by border closures, but has faced vitriol online from Kiwis who contend it is getting what it deserves.

Brook Sabin/Stuff Grimshaw said many Kiwis feel they have been ‘priced out’ of some popular tourism destinations.

“Queenstown have made their own bed and now they have to lie in it,” one comment read. “No pity from someone who like everyone else was overcharged in that town.”

Higham said the negative effects of reopening borders in some other parts of the world, such as Greece, may be causing some to worry we may see similar scenarios here. Greece reopened to some tourists in the Northern Hemisphere summer of 2020, but has been under national lockdown since early November, with strict new quarantine measures in place for all arrivals.

“Last year they did pretty well to suppress the Covid curve, but then there was perhaps a little bit of a rush to reopen to tourism that had an impact on the country’s Covid performance.”

New Zealand Tourism Research Institute director Simon Milne said people around the world are feeling anxious about international travel resuming, not just in New Zealand. He is surprised there has not been more focus thus far on community attitudes to borders reopening.

“We've heard the voice of industry very strongly, but the voice of community has been missing. And yet we know community engagement with tourists – their willingness to welcome visitors, to be friendly and open – is really an instrumental and critical part of our tourism experience and product.”

Milne, also a tourism professor at AUT, said it will be even more important to ensure the community is on board with easing travel restrictions as we open to countries seen as less safe.

“We need to bring the community along with us… Australia is a low-risk option, as the Cook Islands will be. But once we start to talk about opening to India and the US and other areas with a greater perception of risk, it will be very different. We’re going to have to think very carefully about how we see their concerns.”

Higham and Milne both predict people will become more comfortable about international visitors returning quite quickly if the trans-Tasman bubble does not lead to an increase in Covid-19 cases.

Rick Rycroft/AP University of Otago tourism professor James Higham said he is unsure how many Australians will travel to NZ for purely leisure purposes given they could get stuck here.

“People will be reassured if things go well,” Higham said. “I sometimes think we're quite quick to forget. It’s not so very long since Auckland was at level 3 and recently we’ve had another outbreak in Queensland…. It was reasonably soon after that last Auckland alert level 3 situation that the government was coming under pressure to reopen the trans-Tasman bubble.

“There’s quite a lot riding on this. If we get this right it will give us an insight into what the future might look like in terms of opening to other markets. So fingers firmly crossed that the way this is managed is a positive experience for everyone.”

Milne expects Kiwis to feel more comfortable about international tourists returning when a greater percentage of the population has been vaccinated against the virus. That said, he feels it will take “a while” to reestablish trust.

The environmental impacts

Overtourism was a big concern for many New Zealanders before the pandemic and while a greater number of survey respondents were worried about international tourists transporting Covid-19 to the country than their impact on the environment, experts believe sustainability is still a major concern.

Grimshaw said a growing number of Kiwis, particularly among younger age groups, are looking beyond the immediate impacts of Covid-19 to climate change.

Lorna Thornber/Stuff ‘I think Kiwis have enjoyed the relative tranquility while borders have been closed,’ Higham said. ‘For example, hiking the Tongariro Crossing without being shoulder to shoulder with hordes of international tourists.’

“Many younger people see tourism as an extractive, exploitative industry, and we will see an increased push from younger and other greenish voters to move away from tourism as a primary industry.”

Milne also believes expect the impact of the environment on tourism to become a hot topic again when concerns about Covid-19 ease.

“At the moment, we’ve forgotten about the overflowing car parks and freedom campers dropping their rubbish, but it won't take long for those concerns to come back again if we see untrammelled growth.”

Higham also believes issues of overtourism need to be addressed before tourists return en masse – although he thinks it may be years before numbers return to pre-pandemic levels.

That New Zealand is opening only to Australia for now – and not to other formerly key markets such as Europe, North America and China – will have assuaged fears about overtourism for now, he said.

Stuff Tourists on the Tongariro Crossing on a pre-Covid Easter Sunday when queues for toilets stretched to the dozens.

“Pre-Covid, there were quite heightened concerns around tourism sustainability and… pressure on iconic sites being compromised by overcrowding… I still think it’s an issue that needs to be resolved. There’s a widely held feeling that we don’t want to go back to the mass tourism we saw before Covid; that we need to find a new way forward for a more sustainable and climate-safe tourism sector for the 21st century. But I think right at this moment the (survey) data is capturing the primary concern around public health.”

Access to attractions for New Zealanders

Higham was not surprised that a significant number of respondents were worried the return of overseas tourists will affect their access to popular tourism sites.

New Zealanders have enjoyed being able to visit such sites and find them uncrowded, he said, adding that it has been “a pretty privileged time”.

BROOK SABIN/Stuff The more than a year New Zealanders have had the country’s attractions to themselves has been a ‘privileged time’, Higham says.

He doesn’t think this will change hugely when the trans-Tasman bubble inflates – at least initially. Although he does expect the ski fields to be more crowded than they were last year.

“We’re past Easter now so demand for Great Walks and national parks is tailing off pretty quickly as we move into winter.... It will be interesting as we move into the next summer season to see how much of an impact the bubble has on tourism.”

Milne noted that the world will be watching to see how the trans-Tasman pans out – in some cases with the intention of doing something similar if it is a success.

“We are not like Florida at spring break, and we’re not like Greece opening up our borders to a large number of countries in Europe. We are creating a very specific bubble with (a country) that is just as safe as New Zealand in many respects in terms of its elimination strategy.

“Certain destinations around the Pacific are watching us very closely because they will follow a very similar approach. But in the Pacific, we see a lot of acknowledgement that we need to look at how the community’s feeling about borders reopening.”

Milne said his own research has show that while people both in New Zealand and overseas are worried about international travel resuming, many would feel better about it if they knew there were procedures in place that would stop the virus from spreading.

“We would expect that as vaccination rates rise and we start to see some of the third waves diminishing around the world, host confidence and willingness to welcome visitors will bounce back. But that’s why we need to trace this and understand what makes a community comfortable with the return of tourism. What kinds of policies or approaches can we take to increase that level of comfort for our local population?”

