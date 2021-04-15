Airlines' middle seats cited as Covid-19 risk, with caveats

The risk of being exposed to the Covid-19 virus on an airline flight drop by as much as half when airlines keep middle seats open, a new study published by the US government concludes, a safety practice the carriers have abandoned.

The study is the latest to roil the waters on a controversial topic: just how risky it is to travel during the pandemic. It did not attempt to estimate infection risks and was based on modelling done before the pandemic, so didn't consider rules that now require face masks on flights.

The risk of coming in contact with the virus dropped by 23 per cent to 57 per cent if airlines limited passenger loads on both single-aisle and widebody jets, compared to full occupancy, according to research released by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday.

"Based on a data-driven model, approaches to physical distancing, including keeping middle seats vacant, could reduce exposure to SARS-CoV-2 on aircraft," the study said.

123RF The risk of being exposed to the Covid-19 virus on an airline flight drop by as much as half when airlines keep middle seats open, says study.

READ MORE:

* Paul Wesley calls out United Airlines for overcrowded planes amid coronavirus pandemic

* Low risk or dicey? Two new reports paint different pictures of Covid-19 danger while flying

* Nearly 11,000 people have been exposed to the coronavirus on US flights, says report

* Coronavirus: Does boarding a plane from the rear increase Covid exposure?



While airlines have touted research -- sometimes funded by the industry -- showing low risks from the novel coronavirus during travel, there have been studies showing transmission can occur on flights even when passengers were wearing masks.

For the CDC study released on Wednesday, scientists at the agency and Kansas State University, a leading centre for study of airline cabin air quality, used multiple models to predict how airborne virus particles would spread on planes. The models were based on a surrogate virus and data from a 2017 study.

Airliners have filtration systems that remove viruses from the air, but other factors may increase contact with the contagion. "Aircraft can hold large numbers of persons in close proximity for long periods, which are conditions that can increase the risk for transmitting infectious diseases," the CDC study said.

The CDC's general guidance on travel continues to recommend that people delay travel until they are fully vaccinated because it "increases your chance of getting and spreading Covid-19”.