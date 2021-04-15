Mike Pero's Pasifika Air is grounded before take-off

Pasifika Air never took any bookings for the proposed service.

Pasifika Air has been grounded before take-off.

The airline started by businessman Mike Pero was slated to start offering flights between New Zealand and the Cook Islands in June.

In February Pero told RNZ Pasifika Air was looking at taking bookings at the end of March. That never eventuated.

Supplied An early look at the livery for Pasifika Air.

Pero said the reluctance of the government to establish a Pacific travel bubble had shot down its plans.

"While the dark cloud hanging over global travel remains, we expected a brighter outlook for the Pacific region.

SUPPLIED Mike Pero said his personal investment in the airline had amounted to several hundred thousand dollars.

"The Cooks have never had Covid-19 and there is still no border reopening date, yet the travel bubble with Australia is about to open. Amid this continuing uncertainty, I have reluctantly decided now is not the time to launch Pasifika Air."

Without a reopening date set in stone, Pero said it was difficult for it to lease aircraft because there is it takes about three to four-months from when it is booked until delivery.

"To commit three to 5 million in deposits and insurance just to have two-to-three aircraft sitting on the tarmac makes no commercial sense.

"We have been offered some very attractive propositions over the past six months, but I am not prepared to commit to $60 million worth of aircraft and a five-to-10 year lease when there is so much uncertainty."

Air New Zealand engineering services were also no longer in a position to provide maintenance on planes, further adding to the difficulty, he said.

Pero said his personal investment in the airline had amounted to several hundred thousand dollars.

All staff and contractors will be paid and commitments honoured, he said.

Despite the setback, Pero was bullish about the airline's future.

It had competed 80 per cent of the work required to obtain its Air Operators Certificate and raised three-quarters of its target funding which left the door open to resurrecting the plans should conditions change, he said.

*An earlier version of this story said Pasifika Air reportedly began taking bookings in March. This has been amended to show the airline did not take bookings.

