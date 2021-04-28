Covid-19: Man who flew from Perth during lockdown now in managed isolation

There are unanswered questions surrounding how a man was able to fly from lockdown in Perth to Auckland without being stopped by authorities.

A man who travelled from Perth to Auckland amid a three-day Covid-19 lockdown, in breach of travel rules, has been moved to a managed isolation facility.

On Tuesday, health authorities advised a man travelled from Perth to Auckland over the weekend, while travel from Western Australia had been paused.

The man has not been charged with an offence, but if was convicted of breaching the quarantine-free travel requirements under the Air Border Order, the could face a fine of up to $4000 or up to six months’ imprisonment.

A man who flew from Perth to Auckland while they were ineligible to do so is now in an MIQ facility.

The man, who is a New Zealand citizen, arrived in Auckland and travelled on to Northland on Monday.

On Wednesday, Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said the man was tested for Covid-19 in Perth and returned a negative result.

As he is now at an MIQ facility, he will be tested again there, Bloomfield said.

Any person who is ineligible for quarantine-free travel is required to self-isolate for 14 days and is subject to penalties if they do so.

However, no charges have been laid at this stage as authorities are grappling with getting all the information about the event, Bloomfield said.

iStock In response to Perth’s three-day lockdown, quarantine-free flights to and from Perth, as part of the trans-Tasman bubble arrangement, were paused on Friday night.

There are “a number of questions still to be answered” which would inform steps taken, as officials need to be “very sure” about the travel and actions undertaken, and the information provided to the passenger, he said.

Based on the information available, the risk to New Zealand remained “very low”, he said.

The man had not attended any locations of interest in Perth prior to travelling to New Zealand.

However, Bloomfield echoed the ministry's earlier sentiment that: “The actions of one person could jeopardise quarantine-free travel with Australia for everyone.”

Immigration New Zealand manager Peter Elms earlier told Stuff the man was “one of a number” of people it has identified who were ineligible to enter New Zealand due to the temporary restrictions on travel to and from Western Australia.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/STUFF/Stuff Peter Elms from Immigration New Zealand said the man rebooked a cancelled flight from Sydney to Auckland, after flying domestically from Perth during the three-day lockdown period.

He had travel booked from Perth to Sydney and then onwards to New Zealand.

His original flight from Sydney to Auckland was cancelled as he was ineligible to travel under the pause on flights from Western Australia, but he then booked an alternative flight with a different airline, Elms told Stuff.

The New Zealand Government has now lifted its pause on travel to and from Perth, effective midday Wednesday after it was paused on Friday.

Immigration passenger screening systems identified a further 74 people who were travelling from Perth into domestic airports in Australia with connecting travel to New Zealand, which were intervened in.

