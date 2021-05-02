Trans-Tasman bubble: Government pauses flights from Western Australia over Covid-19 cases in Perth

The Ministry of Health says flights from Western Australia to New Zealand should be paused.

The Ministry of Health says flights from Western Australia to New Zealand should be paused, after more Covid-19 cases were identified in Perth.

Officials conducted a rapid public health assessment for NZ late on Saturday night, and determined the pause should occur while further assessment was carried out.

An Air NZ flight and a Singapore Airlines flight from Perth were both due to land in Auckland at 5.50am on Sunday but were cancelled.

Anyone who has left Perth in the past four days and arrived in New Zealand is advised to check Western Australia’s government website to see locations of interest relating to the positive cases.

Those locations of interest can be found here.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Perth hotel quarantine security guard and two housemates test positive for virus

* Covid-19: Risk of managed isolation and quarantine failures three times higher in New Zealand than Australia

* Trans-Tasman travel bubble: Some passengers told to self-isolate after Brisbane green zone breach

* Covid-19: Man who flew from Perth during lockdown now in managed isolation



Recent arrivals to New Zealand who have been at those locations should self-isolate immediately and call Healthline on Sunday morning for further advice.

The call to pause flights came after a hotel quarantine security guard and two of his seven housemates in Perth were identified as having tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday night. Officials in Australia say the man in his 20s could have been infectious in the community for four days.

The guard has had his first dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine, worked on the same floor as two other positive cases staying in hotel quarantine.

It’s the latest trouble to hit the trans-Tasman bubble between New Zealand and Australia, and comes after some passengers who flew from Brisbane to NZ were told to self-isolate following a breach of an airport green zone in Australia.

Western Australia’s Premier Mark McGowan on Saturday said the Perth and Peel communities must go back to wearing masks inside and outside immediately, according to the Sydney Morning Herald.

He told media he hoped to avoid another lockdown in Perth.

The Ministry of Health will provide another update about the situation regarding Western Australia on Sunday.