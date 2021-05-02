Trans-Tasman bubble: Flights between Western Australia and NZ to resume

New Zealand's slow rollout of Covid-19 vaccines has allowed health officials to observe various aspects of other nations' programmes (first published April 15).

Flights between Western Australia and New Zealand can resume as early as Monday, health authorities have announced.

However, anyone currently in Australia, including New Zealanders, who were at a location of interest and potentially exposed to Covid-19, cannot travel to New Zealand within 14 days of exposure.

Anyone who has arrived in New Zealand who was at a location of interest has been instructed to self-isolate immediately and call Healthline for information on when they should be tested.

Earlier it was announced Perth had avoided a lockdown.

iStock Flights from Perth to New Zealand were put on hold after three people tested positive for Covid-19 in the Australian city (file photo).

The Government stopped flights from Western Australia late on Saturday following three new cases Covid-19 cases in Perth. Two flights due to arrive in Auckland from Perth on Sunday morning were cancelled.

Director-general of health Ashley Bloomfield said while the public health risk was deemed low, Kiwis and Australians must remain vigilant as they enjoyed quarantine-free travel.

It was possible more locations of interest could be added, and the same 14-day travel ban would apply to anyone who had visited those locations at the identified times.

”Both countries have planned for this type of scenario and are following agreed Trans-Tasman bubble protocols,” Bloomfield said.

“We always knew disruption to travel plans was possible, and it is important that travellers follow the instructions in order to limit any risk of further spread. We’d like to thank people for their patience and cooperation.”

Western Australia Premier Mark McGowan said he wanted to avoid a lockdown for Perth after there were no new cases on Sunday.

New restrictions brought in by McGowan included the immediate closure of nightclubs and not permitting spectators at the Western Australian derby on Sunday afternoon.

Jono Searle/Getty Images Travel between Perth and New Zealand has now been paused twice in 10 days due to Covid-19 cases in the Western Australia community. (File photo)

Brisbane Airport green zone breach

Meanwhile, 27 travellers who were at Brisbane Airport when two red zone travellers entered the green zone have been asked to get tested for Covid-19.

A total of 397 passengers travelled to New Zealand aboard three flights from Brisbane Airport on Thursday. All but two of those passengers have been contacted by health officials.

Of those passengers, 27 people have confirmed they were in the locations of interest.

These passengers are considered casual plus contacts and must self-isolate and get tested five days after the exposure. The remaining travellers are to monitor their health.

Health officials have assessed the risk as low.

ROBERT KITCHIN The Government will provide an update on the travel pause between Western Australia and New Zealand in a statement. (File photo)

Travel bubble with Western Australia

A hotel quarantine security guard and two of his housemates tested positive for Covid-19 in Perth on Saturday.

The man and his housemates were moved into hotel quarantine. The man had worked at the Pan Pacific Perth, and may have been infectious in the community since April 27.

It is the second outbreak of Covid-19 in Perth in 10 days. The Government paused travel to and from Perth on April 23, before allowing flights to resume on Wednesday.

Anyone who has left Perth in the past four days and arrived in New Zealand is advised to check Western Australia’s government website to see locations of interest visited by positives cases.

The list can be found here.

Latest Covid-19 cases in NZ managed isolation

Four new cases of Covid-19 have been detected at the border, with one case being identified as historical and considered not infectious.

Two of the cases are from Qatar, one from Japan and one from Pakistan.

The case from Japan is a contact of another pre-existing case, while the others were found during routine testing in managed isolation.