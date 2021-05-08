Covid-19: Trans-Tasman bubble pause with NSW to lift on Sunday night

Health officials are scrambling to find the source of the new community case, which currently has no known link to the border.

The pause on quarantine-free travel between New Zealand and New South Wales will be lifted on Sunday night.

But Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins says the end of the pause of the Trans Tasman bubble with Sydney will be subject to there being no significant further issues across the ditch.

Flights can resume from 11.59pm Sunday, he said.

The end of the pause aligns with the lifting of restrictions in New South Wales at 12.01am on Monday.

Health officials met on Saturday to conduct another assessment of the risk from recent Covid-19 community cases in Sydney, Hipkins said.

“It has been determined that the risk to public health in New Zealand remains low,” Hipkins said.

The resumption of flights at a stroke before midnight on Sunday is subject to there being “no significant developments” in New South Wales.

Anyone who was in Australia at any of the locations of interest at the times specified was asked to follow New South Wales health advice regarding isolation. They must not travel to New Zealand within 14 days from when they were at the location, a statement from Hipkins said.

The locations are available on the Ministry of Health website.

“As before, anyone who has arrived in New Zealand and who was at a location of interest at the specified time must self-isolate immediately and call Healthline for information on when they should be tested.”

Direct flights from New South Wales were halted at 11.59pm on Thursday as Australian health officials investigated two community Covid-19 cases in Sydney. There have been no further community cases.

Hipkins said health officials are reassured the two community cases in Sydney were contained and there was no evidence of widespread undetected community transmission.

People who are or have recently been in Sydney will be subject to some additional public health measures.

A Section 70 notice has been issued under the Health Act with various requirements for any person in New Zealand who attended a known location of interest or any locations later identified.

The notice enables a medical officer of health to require people to be tested and isolate until they receive their results. It also enables those affected to be visited at their homes or at work by public health officials, according to information on the Ministry of Health’s website.

Earlier, a Kiwi identified as a contact of a community case of Covid-19 in Sydney returned a negative result.

The person had been transferred to a managed isolation facility in Christchurch on Friday.

They attended a location of interest at the same time as one of the two positive cases recently identified in the Australian city. The patients were a man in his 50s and his wife.

The discovery of the cases on Wednesday led to quarantine-free travel between Sydney and New Zealand being paused for 48 hours.