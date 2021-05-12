Air New Zealand to launch half-price airfare club to entice spontaneous travel

Air New Zealand is to launch a discount airfare club, which could slash fares by 50 per cent.

Stuff can reveal the national carrier is launching a subscription service that provides heavily discounted last-minute fares. It will be called the Grabaseat Gotta Getaway and will initially be run as a trial.

For a $95 annual fee, travellers will receive up to 50 per cent off return domestic flights around New Zealand when booked within seven days of travel.

The scheme is designed for those who want a getaway at the drop of a hat.

Brook Sabin/Stuff Air NZ’s new scheme is designed to encourage more spontaneous travel.

The year-long trial will be open to 1000 people, who can apply from Wednesday May 12. To be eligible, you will need to be registered with Grabaseat, be an Airpoints member and have travelled on the airline in the past 12 months. Those who meet the criteria will be emailed today asking if they would like to register interest.

Air New Zealand's chief customer and sales officer, Leanne Geraghty, expects the scheme to be hugely popular. “Our customer research is telling us there is growing demand for spontaneous travel coming from Kiwis.

“Typically closer to travel, because of the dynamics of demand and supply, prices are sometimes a little bit higher – which might dampen the ability for some of that spontaneous travel. So we have been working to come up with a concept that would help us meet that market.”

BROOK SABIN We've scoured the country, from Northland to Otago, for some of our best backyard secrets.

There will be a couple of caveats to the discounted fares. You will need to stay at a destination for at least two nights and the return flight needs to be within 14 days.

Once a member of the subscription club, you will be able to travel on discounted fares as much as you like and can add three friends or family members to your subscription for $50 per person. Those members can also travel as much as they want on the discounted fares and don't need to travel with the primary member.

The rate of discount will vary depending on how many seats are left on each flight. For example, a flight next week from Auckland to Whangarei advertised for $70 could be offered under the scheme for as little as $35.

If you are not lucky enough to be one of the 1000 selected for the trial, there is still hope. Geraghty says the airline will monitor the scheme over a year and then “we certainly hope we get to make it a permanent fixture in some way, shape or form”.

Whether that means it will open to a bigger pool of people, or anybody, is too soon to say.

Geraghty hopes it will encourage more travellers to explore parts of the country they otherwise have not seen, with the discounted fares available across all of Air New Zealand's 20 domestic ports.

Asked if it is possible international flights could be added to the subscription, Geraghty says: “At this stage, we are focusing on the domestic network but we are continuously looking at what our customers are asking for.”

Registrations to become part of the scheme will close on May 16, with the successful applicants selected at random and advised shortly afterwards.

