Why can't Coastal Pacific train be for tourism and public transport?

The Coastal Pacific south of Kaikōura. Students are questioning why the train has to focus on tourists and not people wanting to use it to travel between Marlborough and Christchurch.

Marlborough students studying in Canterbury would like to see a rethink of the Coastal Pacific train, making it less about tourists and more about getting from A to B.

University of Canterbury student and ex-Blenheim girl Georgia Eden said she used to use the Picton to Christchurch train as a child, but it had become too expensive as a mode of public transport.

“University of Canterbury students are aware that the purpose of the train is directed towards tourism, not easy transportation, however, due to Covid and the drop in international tourists, it is time to rethink the focus and allow the Coastal Pacific to be more accessible,” Eden said.

KiwiRail said it had no plans to change the service to make it more suitable for commuters - even when asked about the recent Climate Change Commission's report which said more people needed to get off the road and onto public transport.

Second-year distanced, or online, student Chevaughn Hutchison had her husband drive her from Blenheim to Christchurch to attend compulsory block courses.

Travelling with their two children, Hutchison’s husband dropped her off in Christchurch and travelled straight back to Blenheim.

Ellen Thompson/Stuff Chevaughn Hutchison Would like KiwiRail to offer cheaper seats on trains to Christchurch

Hutchinson can not get a licence as she has epilepsy meaning she is dependent on her husband to drive her.

With an eight-hour bus trip not an option, Hutchison said if the train was cheaper ($50 to $60 one way), or if return packages were offered, and it ran more regularly, she would jump at the opportunity to use it.

KiwiRail tourism and marketing general manager David Shepherd said it was important to remember the Coastal Pacific offered a tourism experience, and was not a form of public transport.

Hutchison said cheaper fares on trains would only add to the number of tourist bums on seats, and “everyone would want to come to Blenheim”.

“But unfortunately now, Blenheim is a drive-through, everyone is just trying to get to their destination.”

A one-way fare on the Coastal Pacific ranges from $79. In May to October, the train only operates on Saturday and Sunday, departing Christchurch at 7am and arriving in Picton at 12.40pm. It leaves Picton again at 1.40pm and arrives back in Christchurch at 7.20pm.

Supplied Students are questioning why fares on the Coastal Pacific can not be made more affordable - especially as the absence of foreign tourists means it is not full.

The last five years has seen multiple changes to the train’s schedule. It stopped for two years from November 2016 following the Kaikōura quakes. Covid has also interrupted its running as it is only able to run under Level One due to physical distancing requirements.

University of Canterbury student Bethan Grant said the frequency of how often the trains left meant it was “even harder to use as a form of transportation”.

“I would consider this as an option to transport myself from Canterbury to home, if it works with my schedule, however the irregular timetable makes it hard.”

Marlburian Glenn Howard made an online call for supporters to join the petition on reducing the Coastal Pacific fares in March. The petition is set to go to parliament.

Anna Williams/Stuff KiwiRail says it has no plans to cater to commuters on the Coastal Pacific train which travels from Picton to Christchurch - despite students saying they would use it as a greener form of transport.

Bella Vista Motel owner Julie Berriman’s daughter currently studies at the University of Canterbury and makes the trip to and from Blenheim several times a year.

“If the Coastal Pacific was cost affordable I would be able to travel down and see my daughter more frequently. I hate doing the drive there and back alone,” Berriman said.

“If prices were brought down then the (rail)cars will be more full and therefore they would be making the same, if not more than before.”

Berriman said filling the train would also take people off the road which would benefit the environment.

The Climate Commission’s roadmap for a lower emissions New Zealand which was released on Wednesday wants to radically reshape the economy by getting people out of cars and on to public transport.

A KiwiRail spokesman said it had no plans to alter the Coastal Pacific schedule route for the purpose of providing a commuter transport option for Marlborough or Canterbury regions.

“KiwiRail services commuter rail networks in Greater Wellington and Auckland as well as providing the Capital Connection which runs between Palmerston North and Wellington and the Te Huia train between Hamilton and Auckland.

“Our two existing commuter services, which serve areas with far larger commuter populations than Marlborough, would not be viable without local government and central government support.

“The same would be required to run any commuter service anywhere in New Zealand, including Marlborough.”