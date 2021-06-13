Cook Islands tourism focus turns to Australia

Cook Islands is in a unique position to offer Australians a tropical holiday in a Covid-free nation.

In place for four weeks, the Cook Islands-New Zealand bubble is bringing in more visitors than tourism stakeholders had projected. Looking ahead, the industry and government are now looking to capitalise on that success by laying out the rationale for opening the country to Australians.

The drive to open the border to Australian travellers is gaining momentum as Cook Islands Government and tourism stakeholders look to build on the preliminary success of the travel bubble with New Zealand.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Tourism officials in the Cook Islands are projecting visitor numbers to be between 50 and 60 per cent of pre Covid-19 figures in the coming months, and now they’re eyeing up tourists from Australia.

With tourism officials projecting visitor numbers to the Cook Islands to be between 50 and 60 per cent of pre Covid-19 figures in the coming months, efforts are underway to lay the groundwork for a potential opening with Australia and push forward the nascent economic recovery.

For Cook Islands Tourism Industry Council president Liana Scott, the timing couldn’t be better.

Just over 367,000 Australians travelled to Fiji in 2019 according to the nation’s statistics bureau. In comparison, the Cook Islands saw a fraction of that traffic with 28,900 Australian visitors.

As Fiji is currently in the midst of a Covid-19 outbreak that’s putting stress on its healthcare system, Scott said the Cook Islands is in a unique position to offer Australians a tropical holiday in a Covid-free nation.

“Here is an opportunity where by next week, 90 per cent of the Cook Islands population would have been vaccinated and a tropical Covid-19 free destination awaits visitors desperate for escapism,” she said.

“The Cook Islands has already got an open border bubble arrangement with New Zealand and so far, this bubble is helping considerably to stimulate the economy.”

But Scott also asks: “… are New Zealand visitors enough?”

At an industry stakeholder meeting earlier this month, Cook Islands Tourism Australasia general manager Graeme West projected 11,000 visitors for July, 9000 in August, 10,000 in September and 10,500 in October.

West said opening up to Australia has become a priority, with a target of two to three flights per week between Sydney and Rarotonga.

RNZ Tourism businesses in the Cook Islands may be crying out for more New Zealand holidaymakers, but the sentiment is not shared by all.

Again, Scott said the timing is just right. On the horizon is the low season, which coincides with the New Zealand summer – a period that sees visitor numbers drop considerably.

But she said Australians – unlike Kiwis – continue to travel to escape the heat.

“Australians seem to travel during the summertime, where their weather at times is hotter than ours,” Scott said.

In an interview with Cook Islands News earlier this week, Prime Minister Mark Brown said the ongoing vaccination programme will play a major role in advance of any further easing of border restrictions.

“So far we have the arrangement with New Zealand. I believe that once we have our country vaccinated, we can look at extending that travel arrangement with Australia and widening our market, so those are things that we are looking forward to in a positive light,” Brown said.

COOK ISLANDS NEWS Cook Islands Prime Minister Mark Brown said the ongoing Covid-19 vaccination programme will play a major role in advance of any further easing of border restrictions.

Prior to Covid-19, direct flights operated by Air New Zealand between Sydney and Rarotonga were subsidised by the government with the airline underwrite.

In the 2021/22 budget – which was tabled this week in Parliament and currently under review by the Public Accounts Committee – Government has set aside $6.5 million over the next 12 months to subsidise Air New Zealand if direct flights with Sydney and Los Angeles are reinstated.

Halatoa Fua, the chief executive of Cook Islands Tourism, said they are taking a closer look at the feasibility of re-instating the underwrite to service the Australian market.

“We are working with MFEM (Finance ministry) on developing a business case on how the underwrite can support the economic recovery for the Cook Islands,” Fua said.

Scott said investing in the underwrite to bring in Australian visitors will pay broad dividends.

“Industry has seen time and again, flights, frequency and price are what drives traveller decision making – and this sort of investment is more than just that one trip that an Australian may make,” she said.

“It is more than what they spend on land, but it is the repeat business, the word of mouth advertising, the recommendations and endorsements that are priceless.”

This story was first published on Cook Islands News and is republished with permission.

- Cook Islands News