'I'd like to make New Zealand my home': An American critical worker on her move amid the pandemic

As the Covid-19 pandemic brought international travel to a near-standstill, Tania Davidson was preparing for the biggest journey of her life.

Despite working full-time as a clinical psychologist, the 56-year-old says she was “living like a semi-homeless person” in the Californian city of Ventura as a result of what she believes to be a “cold, cruel and inhumane health system”.

Tania Davidson/Supplied New Zealand’s sailing opportunities were a key attraction for Davidson.

Running a private practice after 18 years in the public sector, she had reduced her fees so she could provide therapy to more at-risk young people and families, eventually finding herself suffering from “complete and utter fatigue”.

So when the pandemic struck and “everything really fell apart in the US”, she made her years-long mission to move to New Zealand a priority. The pandemic, she says, opened her eyes to just how selfish many of her compatriots really were. She was tired, she adds, “of risking my life to go into my office during a pandemic while people frolicked around maskless like nothing was wrong”.

Originally from the small Pennsylvania town of Harrisburg, Davidson had long been drawn to New Zealand, falling more in love with the country the more she learned about it.

Tania Davidson/Supplied Davidson says she most appreciates the clean living in NZ in respect to the environment, the welcoming people, the beauty and the food.

She was a teenager when the nuclear power plant on Pennsylvania’s Three Mile Island went into meltdown less than 10 miles (16 kilometres) from where she lived, resulting in what is known as the worst commercial nuclear accident in US history. Aotearoa’s anti-nuclear status was consequently a big drawcard. As were the celebration of our Māori culture, and world-class sailing opportunities.

Still, she didn’t seriously consider moving here until 2007, when a psychiatrist colleague who had worked in New Zealand told her the country was crying out for healthcare workers.

“I had no idea! So I made a mental note that I would be doing this,” she says.

By 2016, she felt “things were falling apart in the US” so reached out to recruiters here – to no avail. She kept at it though, moving into high gear when she saw how her homeland responded to the pandemic.

Gavi Virabyan/Supplied Davidson says the weather in Porirua is ‘vitually identical to the California winter – with more water. Hence the beautiful green!’ Pictured: Ventura, the Californian city she called home before moving to NZ.

“I got a recruiter who was active, though he dumped me after about a month when he realised my age. I was, by then, 55 years old – on the threshold of being too old by the immigration standard. So I was determined to do it myself, and I did.”

Davidson eventually landed a job as a clinical psychologist with Kenepuru Community Hospital in Porirua. A trauma specialist, she works with severely mentally ill, intellectually disabled and addicted inpatients.

Arriving in New Zealand in late March 2021 on a one-year critical worker visa, Davidson says she settled in fairly easily. She paid “a great deal” to a relocation specialist to help her find a place to live, but believes it was worth it. Turning up to properties to find a small crowd of would-be renters gathered, she was glad to have a local professional to put her case forward.

Davidson says New Zealand shares a lot of the things she loves about California: Easy access to mountains and the sea, a temperate climate, and widespread concern for the environment.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Davdison feels ‘very welcome and included’ in Porirua, although she misses her dog and friends in California ‘terribly’.

She feels the culture here is kinder, saying New Zealand “is full of kind, caring, decent people I am loving getting to know better… It is beautiful visually. I am in awe of the birds, the night sky. I am dying to get out on the sea, connect with the sailing community, and even start to date.”

Davidson says the food she eats here is similar to what she grew up eating in eastern Pennsylvania in the 1970s in that it is “unpolluted with pesticides, additives and hormones…

“The air is clean. There is less garbage in general everywhere, and less density of people, happily.”

She is working even more than she did in the US though, juggling her job at the hospital with video calls with former clients in California. Typically, she gets just one day a week off which she admits she finds “rough”.

She finds the cost of living here reasonable, saying she pays more for food, but less for rent and healthcare.

“I could never live like I am in Ventura for what I’m paying.”

While she finds people here kinder, she feels Kiwis are also more reserved and averse to conflict than Americans.

“It becomes something of an impediment at times, because you can't address problems well. Otherwise, I think there are more similarities than differences.”

Davidson says her workmates and others here have essentially adopted her as their own – something she says appreciates more than she can express.

Tania Davidson/Supplied Davidson says it is proving hard to get her dog Cocoa, a schipperke, to New Zealand.

That said, she does feel alone here at times, saying she misses her dog and friends in California terribly.

“Getting my younger dog here is proving very difficult. She is still not here, and that is extremely hard.”

She worries about not being able to be there for people she is close to in the US if something happens to them, but has come to feel so at home here she hopes to be able to stay permanently.

“I am, however, getting a load of grief from Immigration (New Zealand) in terms of my work to residence longer-term visa... I am certain because of my age and gender. The things they are questioning – bone density, hormones – are normal things for a woman my age, and I am very healthy. It is and will be costing me a good deal of money to address these things, as well as stress because they gave me very little time and insisted on specialists.”

If she is allowed to stay, Davidson hopes to eventually start a private practice here, buy a home and a sailboat and – if the stars align – put down roots with a partner.

“I would like to make New Zealand my home, but it will be up to New Zealand now.”