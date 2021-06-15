Air New Zealand to trial Eat My Lunch snacks on domestic flights; hints at signature chocolates

What do passengers think of the new snacks following the menu's debut?

Air New Zealand is set to trial snacks from social enterprise Eat My Lunch on domestic flights – and we could be seeing signature Whittaker’s chocolates on board one day too.

After years of offering only cookies and corn chips on board, the airline has been trialling a range of new snacks as part of a broader revamp of its food and beverage service.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff Eat My Lunch’s ‘buy one, give one’ model sees it prepare lunches and snacks for children who arrive at school without enough food.

So far, passengers have been offered apple crumble-flavoured ice cream, paprika-flavoured chips, popcorn and mandarins in addition to the standard Cookie Time and corn chips.

Air New Zealand general manager customer, Leeanne Langridge, said the airline approached Eat My Lunch founder Lisa King about trialling more “complex offerings” on board. In airline speak, complex snacks are those that require heating or refrigeration, while simple snacks are ready to eat as they are.

READ MORE:

* Air New Zealand unveils new inflight snacks

* Air New Zealand is changing up its inflight snacks: Here's our wishlist

* Peanut Slab and Pineapple Lumps the most in demand Kiwi comfort foods for New Zealanders overseas



“It won’t be a full lunch, but it could be a little wrap or a little croissant, or something else that Eat My Lunch will prepare for us,” Langridge said. “And then for every snack we give out on board, one will go to feed a child who might not be in a position to have lunch or a snack during the (school) day.”

Ryan Anderson/Stuff A young passenger tucks into the Kapiti apple crumble-flavoured ice cream trialled on a recent domestic flight.

The Eat My Lunch trial is set to begin on Monday June 21 and run for three days.

Of the snacks trialled so far, Langridge said the popcorn had proved particularly popular, closely followed by the mandarins and paprika-flavoured Proper Crisps.

Deciding the flavour of the chips may have been too “distinct” for some, the airline plans to trial “some plain old sea salt crisps to see how they do as well”.

Langridge said she had been encouraged by the constructive feedback offered by passengers so far.

“I’ve read through about 1000 comments on our Facebook page, and genuinely they’re pretty good. Even if they’re saying something negative, they’re saying it in a positive way. I think it only turned a bit negative in one comment (to do with us) taking lollies off and giving everyone a pay rise.”

Matty McLean/Twitter Air NZ’s Leeanne Langridge said the airline wants to switch up its snacks on a more regular basis.

A Facebook post asking people what snacks they’d like to see on board has now generated more than 1400 responses. Wine and cheese (currently offered during Koru Hour) was a popular choice, while many said they’d like the airline to better cater for those with food allergies and intolerances. Others had quite specific requests.

“Kumara wedges with sour cream drizzled with sweet chilli sauce, and don’t forget the melted cheese,” one person said.

“Mini cheese board with nuts, crackers and maybe some dried fruits and grapes,” another wrote.

“A warm scone with butter to go with the cuppa. Or something like a hot mini savoury pie or mini sausage roll,” a third suggested.

“Should be getting Bluff oysters and caviar with champagne given the monopolistic pricing of some of the fares,” another said.

Whittaker’s chocolate, Kāpiti dark chocolate and berry sorbet, gluten-free potato chips, kūmara chips, chips and dips, pineapple lumps, lamingtons, muffins and mini sliders filled with the likes of locally sourced lamb and smoked salmon were among the many other suggestions.

However, some said they didn’t think snacks should be served at all on domestic flights, particularly while passengers are required to wear face masks.

Asked whether many passengers were still opting for the cookies and corn chips, Langridge said “no”.

“It’s almost a security blanket. (Passengers) want to know they’re still there – and they are, if anybody wants them… So we’re not going to take them away and leave people without their cookie or their corn chip, but no, people were ready for change.”

Ryan Anderson/Stuff The airline has polled passengers about their thoughts on the trial snacks.

As the airline switches from survival to revival mode, Langridge said it wants to “build back better” using passenger feedback.

“They’ve helped us through this really difficult time. It was a tough year last year and they stuck with us. And I just love that they want to be a part of us reviving. It’s very cool.”

Going forward, Langridge said the airline would like to keep switching up its snacks.

“We’re not going to be that behemoth airline that plans for six months to trial new raisins on board. We have to be faster and try some different things, and just change things up much quicker than what we have in the past.”

Whittaker’s chocolate has proved a popular request, and Langridge suggested a partnership with the New Zealand company could be an option.

“There’s been a lot of feedback on Facebook about Whittaker’s chocolates, and so I’d be really keen to know if that’s something customers really did want as well,” she said. “We could make Air New Zealand chocolates – that would be quite fun…

“For us, it’s about supporting as many New Zealand brands as we can, and so with Whittaker’s being a famous New Zealand brand, we would want to partner with companies and organisations that get value out of being a product on board for us and we’re able to support. It’s really about New Zealand Inc at the moment and everything we can do to support it.”