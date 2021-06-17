Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern indicates tourists will need proof of vaccine to enter New Zealand

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield provide an update on the entire rollout of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has indicated New Zealand will only be open to vaccinated tourists when the border eventually opens.

Ardern made the comment while giving an update on the roll-out of the Pfizer vaccine across the general population, which gets underway by age bands from late July.

Lukas/Unsplash Foreign visitors to New Zealand may need to show proof of vaccination to enter the country.

During questions from reporters, Ardern gave her most substantial indication yet that foreign visitors to the country would need to show proof of vaccine, when the border eventually opens.

"I think New Zealanders would have an expectation that if they've made the effort to keep themselves safe by being vaccinated, that those who are wishing to visit New Zealand show a similar sense of responsibility. It's becoming a global trend, and I think it would be very unusual if New Zealand didn't have some of those requirements."

Ardern noted no final decision had been made, although said an increasing number of countries, including many in the EU, have already implemented such measures.

The Australian government has said vaccine passports will be used and could even be required for interstate travel. Qantas has also said proof of vaccine will be mandatory to fly on its aircraft.

An Israeli "green passport" showing the holder has been vaccinated against Covid-19. It allows holders to enter gyms, restaurants, hotels and concerts, while the unvaccinated cannot.

Ardern said work on potential vaccine certificates for Kiwis was ongoing.

The Prime Minister was also repeatedly asked if she had a timetable for relaxing border restrictions, to which she was non-committal.

"We are asking our expert groups, like Professor David Skegg and his team, to go away and consider what a vaccination roll-out will mean for the way we operate our borders in the future."

Israel, which has more than 55 per cent of its population fully vaccinated, now allows much greater international movement. Travellers can enter quarantine-free if they have an Israeli issued vaccination or recovery certificate, although they still need to present a negative test 72 hours before the fight. High-risk countries such as Brazil, India, Mexico and South Africa are exempt.

CDC.GOV An example of a "yellow card" used to show yellow fever vaccination, is similar to what a vaccine passport may look like.

Ardern reiterated the government is watching what's happening offshore closely, but said New Zealand's Covid-free status meant we were "writing our own rulebook."

"If you had pre-departure testing and arrival testing, how does that vary the way you're able to work? We expect some of that modelling to come through in the near future."

While the New Zealand and Israeli populations are both being offered the Pfizer vaccine, it's difficult to draw similarities in lifting border restrictions. That’s because Israel has previously suffered large outbreaks and doesn't have the same elimination strategy that New Zealand does.

"For New Zealand, it's about how do we preserve our position whilst having a bit more freedom at the border," Ardern said.

Asked if there was a population threshold that needed to be vaccinated before the borders open, Ardern said modelling is being done.

"Having a large proportion of our population vaccinated – as many people who are eligible as possible – gives us the greatest amount of freedom and opportunity.

"I think it's everyone's goal in New Zealand to live without a state of fear that we're going to have another lockdown. That does not mean we're going to have a situation where everyone is going to be vaccinated and the borders just one day open," Arden said.