Trans-Tasman bubble: How travellers stuck in Australia can get home

While the trans-Tasman bubble begins to open up again, New South Wales bubble will remain closed for the "foreseeable future" and Queensland to be reviewed later this week.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has outlined a plan for getting travellers stuck in Australia home.

After an Australia-wide bubble pause, quarantine-free travel from South Australia, the Australian Capital Territory, Tasmania and Victoria resumed on Sunday night. Ardern said Western Australia and the Northern Territory would be able to rejoin the travel arrangement from 11.59pm on July 9.

The pause on travel from New South Wales and Queensland remains in place. But Ardern said that Kiwis stranded in these states will also be able to return home this week, provided they meet certain conditions.

Who can travel

Anyone “ordinarily resident” in New Zealand who has been stuck in New South Wales or Queensland will be eligible to return home from 11.59pm on July 9, but they will need to meet all standard public health requirements.

They must not have been in any locations of interest in the past 14 days or be a close contact, they must not have any Covid-19 symptoms, and they must not be awaiting the results of a Covid-19 test.

Ardern said further conditions would be released on Tuesday.

Booking flights

The process for getting a flight back to New Zealand will likely be the same as the “return green flights” introduced during the Victoria travel pause last month.

The Government allows these flights to operate during a travel pause for the purpose of getting people home, without the need to quarantine on arrival.

The flights are operated commercially by airlines. This means travellers will need to book and pay for the flights themselves.

Pre-departure tests

All travellers returning to New Zealand from Australia are required to get a Covid-19 test within 72 hours of departure. This must be a PCR test or an RT-PCR test.

You can’t just get one of the free community testing station tests. You will need to visit a clinic that offers result certificates for travel. Expect to pay up to $200 for this service.

The certificate must contain the traveller’s name, date of birth and/or passport number, date and time of the test, name of the testing lab, the type of test that was conducted and the result.

The Covid-19 website has a list of clinics in Australia that offer this service.