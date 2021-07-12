Space tourism is good for science

Branson flew more than 80km above New Mexico in a rocket his company’s been developing for 17 years.

OPINION: Four minutes of weightlessness and an out-of-this-world view.

That’s what billionaire Sir Richard Branson​ will have enjoyed early this morning, assuming his maiden voyage on the Virgin Galactic VSS Unity​ space plane went to plan.

After nearly 20 years of development, the age of space tourism is upon us. The engineering involved is incredible. The VSS Unity launches from beneath a larger custom-built plane, WhiteKnightTwo,​ which drops the smaller plane when it reaches 12,200 metres (40,000 feet).

The smaller craft fires up its own engines and blasts skyward at a speed of up to 3,860 kilometres per hour. At 80 kilometres above the Earth, technically at the beginning of space, the plane slows and allows the passengers to unbuckle and allow a serene few minutes floating in microgravity around the cabin. On the way down, the plane closes its wings and hurtles down before unfolding them again and making a graceful landing on a runway in the New Mexico desert. The whole trip takes around an hour.

In nine days time, another billionaire, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos,​ will also take his maiden space plane flight. It seems like a frivolous waste of money. Burning all of that fuel sure doesn’t help our efforts to tackle climate change.

Some go further suggesting it symbolises what is wrong with the world, where super wealthy one per centers will pay $250,000 each for a lavish ride into suborbital space while ignoring the multitude of problems far below them.

There is truth to all of that. But the reality is that humans are destined to spend more time in space. There are manned missions to Mars and a return to the Moon being planned. Space hotels sitting in orbit like the International Space Station, are the next logical step up from fleeting space plane joyrides.

Only 562 humans have actually been to space so far, the majority of them astronauts in great physical shape. A lot of experiments have been done on the International Space Station looking at the physiological impacts of weightlessness. But the ISS is an awkward space to do research. What does weightlessness do to people who aren’t necessarily in peak fitness?

AP Virgin Galactica’s Richard Branson is aiming to beat fellow billionaire Jeff Bezos into space by nine days.

There will be lots of opportunities to conduct small experiments during these space plane rides. The flight this morning was to include one from the University of Florida, involving “several handheld fixation tubes that will be activated at various points in the flight profile”.

Of more immediate interest perhaps, are experiments from the space flights that could provide insights into the safety of point-to-point hypersonic travel through the upper atmosphere. Aircraft maker Boeing invested in Virgin Galactic in 2019 because it is interested in speeding up international travel.

It estimates that hypersonic travel could take passengers from Los Angeles to Tokyo in two hours. Currently, it takes over 11 hours on a commercial jet. Living at the bottom of the world as we do, that’s an intriguing prospect – once we’ve beaten Covid of course.