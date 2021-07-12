Finalists announced in New Zealand tourism awards
Some of the country’s top tourism offerings are set to go head-to-head in the Qualmark 100% Pure New Zealand Experience Awards.
Forty-seven finalists have been announced in the awards, which are organised by Qualmark, Tourism New Zealand and Air New Zealand, and celebrate outstanding tourism operators throughout the country.
Finalists include well-known experiences like Waiheke Island's EcoZip Adventures, Hobbiton Movie Set tours, Hanmer Springs Resort & Spa, and Queenstown’s Shotover Jet.
Many finalists have been recognised for the positive impact they have had on their communities, especially throughout Covid-19.
Canterbury-based GCH Aviation continued to offer their air rescue and Flying Doctor services during lockdown, while Carino Wildlife Cruises used the downturn in visitors as an opportunity to focus on their local community, hosting children who had not experienced what it was like to be on the water.
Others have been commended for their focus on sustainability, like Ruapehu's Nightsky Cottage, which encourages guests to immerse themselves in zero-waste living.
The awards were held for the first time in 2019. They were not able to go ahead in 2020 due to Covid-19, which made this year’s awards extra meaningful, said Tourism New Zealand chief financial officer Sue Parcell, who is chair of the judging panel.
“We know our operators have had an extremely challenging year, so it feels particularly important to recognise their hard work at this time.”
To be eligible for the awards, operators had to hold Qualmark Gold status, which recognises the best sustainable tourism businesses in New Zealand.
Operators also had to show how they were embracing the tourism industry’s core values of manaakitanga (showing aroha to your people and community), tiaki (duty of care for people and place) and whānau (maintaining connections, commitments and caring for your own people).
Winners will be announced at a ceremony at the Christchurch Arts Centre on July 28 that will be hosted by former All Blacks captain and current Tourism New Zealand ambassador Richie McCaw.
Full list of finalists
Northland
Carino Wildlife Cruises
New Zealand Diving
Auckland
Skydive Auckland
Bush & Beach
Auckland Seaplanes
TIME Unlimited Tours
Waiheke Dive & Snorkel
Waikato
Discover Waitomo
Leisure Time Tours & Travel
Rotorua
MDA Experiences
Whanganui
Hawke’s Bay
Redcliffe Homestead
Smith & Sheth
Wellington
James Cook Hotel Grand Chancellor
New Zealand Photography Workshops
Nelson
Owen River Lodge
Kiwi Journeys
West Coast
Skydive Franz Josef & Fox Glacier
Breakers Boutique Accommodation
Canterbury
Mt Cook Lakeside Retreat – High Country Estate & Luxury Villa Collection
GCH Aviation
Hanmer Springs Thermal Resort & Spa
Alpine Jet Thrills
Otago
Southern Discoveries
iFLY Indoor Skydiving Queenstown
Glen Dene Hunting & Fishing
Ziptrek Ecotours
Sofitel Queenstown Hotel & Spa
Air Milford
Dunedin
Speight’s Brewery Tour
Southland
Radfords on the Lake
Correction: An earlier version of this story said the Mt Cook Lakeside Retreat is on the West Coast. It is in Canterbury. Updated at 8.32pm, 12 July 2021