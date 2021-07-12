Finalists announced in New Zealand tourism awards

Deep in the Ruapehu region, surrounded by kiwi, is a secret star cabin where you can watch the Milky Way from your couch.

Some of the country’s top tourism offerings are set to go head-to-head in the Qualmark 100% Pure New Zealand Experience Awards.

Forty-seven finalists have been announced in the awards, which are organised by Qualmark, Tourism New Zealand and Air New Zealand, and celebrate outstanding tourism operators throughout the country.

BROOK SABIN/Stuff Popular Lord of the Rings themed attraction Hobbiton Movie Set is among the finalists.

Finalists include well-known experiences like Waiheke Island's EcoZip Adventures, Hobbiton Movie Set tours, Hanmer Springs Resort & Spa, and Queenstown’s Shotover Jet.

Many finalists have been recognised for the positive impact they have had on their communities, especially throughout Covid-19.

Canterbury-based GCH Aviation continued to offer their air rescue and Flying Doctor services during lockdown, while Carino Wildlife Cruises used the downturn in visitors as an opportunity to focus on their local community, hosting children who had not experienced what it was like to be on the water.

Others have been commended for their focus on sustainability, like Ruapehu's Nightsky Cottage, which encourages guests to immerse themselves in zero-waste living.

Brook Sabin/Stuff Nightsky Cottage is a retreat surrounded by native bush.

The awards were held for the first time in 2019. They were not able to go ahead in 2020 due to Covid-19, which made this year’s awards extra meaningful, said Tourism New Zealand chief financial officer Sue Parcell, who is chair of the judging panel.

“We know our operators have had an extremely challenging year, so it feels particularly important to recognise their hard work at this time.”

To be eligible for the awards, operators had to hold Qualmark Gold status, which recognises the best sustainable tourism businesses in New Zealand.

Supplied Waiheke Island’s EcoZip Adventures have also been named a finalist.

Operators also had to show how they were embracing the tourism industry’s core values of manaakitanga (showing aroha to your people and community), tiaki (duty of care for people and place) and whānau (maintaining connections, commitments and caring for your own people).

Winners will be announced at a ceremony at the Christchurch Arts Centre on July 28 that will be hosted by former All Blacks captain and current Tourism New Zealand ambassador Richie McCaw.

Correction: An earlier version of this story said the Mt Cook Lakeside Retreat is on the West Coast. It is in Canterbury. Updated at 8.32pm, 12 July 2021