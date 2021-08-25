Why Air New Zealand should follow Qantas in offering incentives to vaccinated travellers

OPINION: What would you do to be able to travel overseas to see family and friends? To attend the wedding or milestone birthday party of a loved one in another country? To immerse yourself in a completely different culture again? To explore cities and landscapes entirely different to our own?

If you’re not already vaccinated against Covid-19, would you get the jab if it meant you could do so? No? How about if you were offered free or discounted flights? If you wouldn’t be swayed, do you know of anyone who would?

In Australia, Qantas’ new ad designed to tug at the heartstrings of those desperate to travel overseas again has the entire nation talking – and, as Aussie travel writer Ben Groundwater pointed out, crying.

Offering a glimpse of what the future might look like once vaccination rates are high enough for international travel to resume, the ad follows three sets of travellers on journeys only made possible because they’ve got the jab.

A man wings his way to London clutching a photo of a little girl who is presumably the daughter he hasn’t seen since borders closed; a young couple fly to Singapore to get married; a family recreate the trip to Disneyland the woman of the household took as a young girl.

The ad forms part of the airline’s “Be Rewarded” campaign, which provides fully vaccinated travellers with incentives such as air miles, flight vouchers, loyalty programme status credits, and the chance to be in to win prizes including unlimited flights, accommodation and fuel for a year.

The ad appears to have struck the intended cord with many in Australia, winning widespread praise on social media.

Infectious diseases physician Dr Nick Coatsworth said: “This is how you get people looking forward to what a vaccinated society looks like”, while others said it had got them thinking about how much they missed loved ones overseas.

“My sister … and her kids live overseas and I haven’t seen them in over 18 months,” one person said. “I miss them so much it hurts. So that @Qantas ad got me in the feels. If getting vaccinated every week would let me see my sister again soon I would do it.”

“Kudos to @Qantas for this initiative,” another said. “I for one can't wait to get back to the UK with my husband… and hug my mum, family and friends after what has been the longest time ever not seeing them.”

“This ad evokes all the emotions,” a third said. “I got goosebumps and welled with tears. I challenge you to watch this ad and not!”

Qantas is one of many companies and governments around the world offering incentives and rewards to the vaccinated. United Airlines is also running a competition for free flights for a year, Hong Kong is giving residents the chance to win a US$1.4 million apartment, the US state of West Virginia is paying 16 to 35-year-olds $100 to get the jab, and several other US states are holding lotteries (the top prize in New York is US$5 million).

Air New Zealand, meanwhile, has ruled out incentives for vaccinated travellers.

“We’re incredibly supportive of the vaccine rollout; however, incentivising customers is not something we’re considering,” a spokesperson said.

But should it?

New Zealand’s vaccination roll-out, like Australia’s, has been much slower than those in many other developed nations, and we’re in the grip of an outbreak of the ultra-infectious Delta variant.

Many of those who have returned positive tests for Covid-19 as a result of the outbreak haven’t received even a single dose of the vaccine that could have prevented them from catching the virus or lessened their symptoms. Which makes sense when you consider that, before the outbreak, most under-50s were ineligible to book a vaccine.

Now we’re dealing with our biggest outbreak yet, shouldn’t the national carrier, in which the Government holds the majority stake, be doing everything it can to encourage people to protect themselves and their compatriots?

A big spanner in the works is that New Zealand appears to be rolling out the vaccine as fast as it can in the circumstances. By the time New Zealand began its roll-out in February after a rigorous assessment from regulator Medsafe, the UK had administered more than 15 million doses, and the US nearly 53 million.

The Government has ramped up the roll-out since the Delta variant emerged, but it is unlikely to be completed before the end of the year. There is no set target for vaccination, but director-general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield has said he hopes to see 90 per cent coverage by the end of 2021. Perhaps it will be only at that point that the Government and Air New Zealand might consider offering incentives?

New Zealanders, as we like to tell ourselves, are big travellers. Free or discounted travel is likely to prompt at least some of those hesitant about getting the vaccine to finally do the deed. Staunch anti-vaxxers who believe in conspiracy theories about the vaccine are unlikely to be swayed, but motivating even a small percentage of the population to get it could make a big difference.

Modelling from Te Pūnaha Matatini has shown 97 per cent of the population needs to be vaccinated to stop the spread of new Covid-19 variants, but just 77 per cent of respondents to the latest Ministry of Health research on attitudes to the vaccine said they had either had it or planned to.

Achieving 97 per cent uptake is impossible while the Pfizer vaccine remains off-limits to children aged 11 and under, but this could change shortly. Pfizer has said it would begin testing its vaccine on children aged as young as six months.

Of the 19 per cent of unvaccinated respondents to the Ministry of Health survey who said they were not planning to get the jab, 10 per cent said they would “definitely not get it”, suggesting the other nine per cent could be persuaded.

Government plans to allow fully vaccinated travellers to enter New Zealand quarantine-free or after self-isolating and/or a shorter period in managed isolation when border restrictions relax could be seen as an indirect incentive scheme. It is unclear when unvaccinated travellers will be able to travel overseas again without paying for two weeks in MIQ upon their return, if ever.

That may be motivation enough for some to get the jab, but others may require something more tangible: And free or discounted flights just might hit the mark. Incentives are unlikely to emerge the sole solution to New Zealand reaching herd immunity (some are waiting to learn more about risks, side effects and long-term effects), but they could make a meaningful difference.

The Qantas ad has shown how effective emotive incentive campaigns can be. For at least some of those unsure whether or not they should get the vaccine, free or discounted flights that would enable them to reconnect with a long-lost loved one could provide just the nudge they need.