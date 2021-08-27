Following Covid community transmission detected in Auckland, Police man a road block 3 kms north of Wellsford in Northland to enforce Covid Level 3.

The Prime Minister is warning that no recreational regional travel will be allowed next week as the country moves to a split alert level.

On Friday, Jacinda Ardern announced all of the country would remain at alert level 4 until midnight Tuesday, when the levels would be split. Auckland and Northland will remain in level 4, while the rest of the country will step down to level 3.

Ardern said there would be “no regional travel allowed across these alert levels, except for level four workers who need to cross boundaries.”

“No one will be able to move from one alert level to another without an exemption to do so, and the reasons for doing so are very limited.”

Ardern confirmed that a “hard” boundary south of Auckland would be reinstated, similar to the one used in February's outbreak. This would take in all of the Auckland region, Port Waikato and parts of northern Waikato.

“The usual checkpoints will be in place, officials – including from the police – have been working on making sure that the boundary will work as smoothly as possible,” Ardern said.

The prime minister asked essential workers who live in Auckland, but work outside the region, to prepare applications early so they could continue to travel across the border.

Ardern confirmed that non-essential workers would not be allowed out of Auckland to travel to work, even if their workplace opened under level 3.

Ardern was also firm that people shouldn't be looking for loopholes for unnecessary travel.

“No one should move at three or four, both levels don't allow regional travel.”

What travel is allowed at alert level 3?

Can I travel to a different region for recreation?

No, travel to different regions at alert level 3 for recreational reasons is strictly forbidden, as travel remains “heavily restricted.”

Essential workers, and a small number of limited exemptions, will be allowed to cross-regional boundaries – the Ministry of Health is expected to make clearer who will be exempt shortly.

Can I travel within the region?

Yes, you can travel “locally” to work, access school, go food shopping or for exercise. So what does “locally” mean? The Ministry of Health explains “the area near your home that you regularly visit for essential services. City dwellers may have a supermarket or dairy close by. If you live rurally, you may need to take a drive to reach these.”

Can I use public transport, including taxis rideshares?

Yes, but only for a limited number of reasons. They include:

Accessing local services and businesses

Going to work or school for those who have to

Low-risk exercise in your local area

Visiting people in your bubble

Travelling to permitted gatherings.

However, you are strictly forbidden to use public transport if you have cold or flu symptoms.