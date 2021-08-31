Covid-19: Air New Zealand releases domestic schedule under new alert levels

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announces Auckland will remain at level 4 for at least another two weeks, while Northland drops to level 3 on Thursday.

Air New Zealand has shared its updated schedule for domestic flights over the next week, as the country outside Auckland moves to alert level 3.

The airline has also confirmed it is extending its Covid-19 flexibility policy for domestic travel until the end of October. This means the fee for changing bookings will be waived, or customers can opt to place their bookings in credit.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Air New Zealand has updated its schedule for the alert level changes.

From September 1 to 3, there will be two return services per day between Auckland and Christchurch and Christchurch and Wellington, and one return service per day between Auckland and Wellington, Christchurch and Dunedin, and Nelson and Wellington.

Over the weekend, there will be one return service per day between Auckland and Christchurch, Auckland and Wellington, Dunedin and Christchurch, Wellington and Nelson, and Wellington and Christchurch.

READ MORE:

* Air New Zealand's best and worst flight attendant uniforms

* Covid-19: New rules for who can cross alert level borders during lockdown

* Covid-19: The dos and do nots at alert level 3



Then on Monday, September 6, there will be two return services between Auckland and Christchurch and Wellington and Christchurch, and one return service between Auckland and Wellington, Dunedin and Christchurch and Wellington and Nelson.

Air New Zealand chief executive officer Greg Foran said the changes were about providing assurance to customers who had made plans to travel over the next few weeks.

“While travel remains very restricted under alert level 3, the extra flights will help transport cargo and essential workers around Aotearoa," Foran said.

"We've added several services a week between Christchurch and Dunedin and moved our Wellington to Christchurch flight time to allow for better connectivity.

Under alert level 3, the airline’s food and beverage service will remain suspended, with water available on request. Face masks are compulsory, as they are under all alert levels.

The Air New Zealand lounges, Fast Bag and valet parking services remain closed.