Mental health front of mind for exhausted tourism operators

Franz Josef business owners say they are struggling to keep their heads above water after losing Aucklanders and international visitors.

A little chat can go a long way – and tourism industry representatives are encouraging others to keep up the kōrero.

This week is Mental Health Awareness Week and the theme is “Take time to kōrero”, recognising the power in connecting with others, and that through conversation, comes wellbeing.

For many tourism workers, this latest lockdown has piled on another layer of uncertainty and stress, on top of the long-term feelings of lack of control since the pandemic started.

“Generally I'm a very motivated person and I'm always doing so much, but this last lockdown for me was very difficult in the beginning, and I just lost all motivation to be honest,” says Natalia McAllansmith, the owner of Nelson luxury accommodation Peak View Retreat.

“And I spiralled a little bit. I'm out of it now but it was a real challenge in the beginning because it was very different, this lockdown, for us.”

Earlier this month, the Tourism Industry Association released a survey revealing nearly three quarters of respondents reported concerns about their mental health and wellbeing. The association is encouraging operators to reach out, and is running virtual “coffee catch-ups” as a platform for connection and honesty.

McAllansmith says speaking to others in similar situations helped pull her out of her spiral.

“There are a few that we are quite close to and I think that the feeling of community has been enhanced by this situation and people are really supportive of each other.”

Jason Goodson, who runs tour company Backyard Roadies, is hoping that his honesty will make it less scary for others to share their struggles too, and help them realise they’re not alone. The 27-year-old started his business last year, targeting young Kiwi travellers for group road trips around New Zealand.

He says most of his customers are Aucklanders, so he’s had to cancel his upcoming tours due to the lockdown.

“It can get pretty stressful for a young dude. But I think resilience is key,” he says.

“Stay resilient, stay strong, it is a tough time, reach out for help if you need it, go talk to someone, talk to a friend, talk to family, talk to a therapist, I do all of the above to keep my mental health stable.

“At 27, I speak to a therapist to keep my balance because my life isn't easy at the moment,” he says. “I want to normalise it, you have to learn how to sharpen your brain. You’re learning how you think in certain ways and why your brain’s wired like this, and why when something happens that you feel like this, and if you don’t know why, then you need to speak to someone about it.

“Friends have biased opinions. If you tell them how you feel, they tell you what you want to hear and that's not helping anyone. Be open to speaking up.”

Tourism Industry Aotearoa Chief Executive Chris Roberts says mental health is a high priority for TIA right now.

“Operators are tiring. We’re now 18 months into the pandemic with no certainty on when we will emerge to the ‘new normal’. Operating a tourism business with closed borders and changing alert levels is incredibly hard. The mental wellbeing of many operators is being impacted, severely for some, with anger and grief being common emotions.”

TIA has been providing support through webinars and virtual coffee catchups, and is looking at whether it can seek further government support for a national mental wellbeing service to tourism operators.

“Now, more than ever, we all need to be looking out for each other, offering support to our teams and accepting offers of help from those around us,”says Roberts.

McAllansmith encourages operators to do little things each day to support their wellbeing.

“Making sure that you talk to people, whoever you feel comfortable with, especially if you're going into a spiral or losing motivation or getting into a difficult spot. Definitely reach out to others and have open and honest conversation and do little things everyday,” she says. “I'm a big advocate for ‘nature is the best medicine’, going out for a walk or sitting in the park or sitting in a green space or at the beach can do wonders for how you're feeling.”

Goodson says holding onto hope is really important, as well as staying connected to others.

“I think at the moment we need to come together and drop our egos and just support one another, have conversations, talk about mental health in a public setting.

“Reach out and don't be shy. You’re not going to be embarrassed because people look up to vulnerability these days. If you can be open and vulnerable and support one another, you’re going to feel a bit more loved and not as alone and not as isolated.”

