MIQ: October 5 room release details revealed

The next MIQ room release will take place at noon (NZT) on October 5, MBIE has revealed.

The release is for about 3700 rooms, available across October, November, December and January.

The lobby will open at 11am (NZT).

Supplied Tens of thousands of Kiwis tried to get an MIQ spot in the most recent room release.

It will be the third time rooms have been released under the new lobby system, in which people are randomly placed in a queue when the room release time hits.

The most recent room release took place on September 28.

That release saw more than 31,000 people queue for access to just over 3700 rooms available until the end of December.

A total of 6231 people travelling from 125 countries managed to secure MIQ vouchers in that room release.

Rooms started being released at 6pm and were gone by 8:10pm.

Within the first 30 minutes, half of the available December rooms were already taken. All the available December rooms were taken within 48 minutes.

Managed Isolation has been a source of frustration for many Kiwis in recent months, as a shortage of space has kept people out of the country.

Supplied Ian Dunbar fears he won't be able to see his father again, who is in rapid decline from heart failure.

On Tuesday, London-based Kiwi Ian Dunbar found himself at 22,000 in the queue.

At the time, he told Stuff the system was “absolutely cruel”. His father’s health is deteriorating rapidly due to heart failure.

“I just want to come home to New Zealand to see my Dad. For me, it’s not a holiday, it’s not Christmas with the family,” he said on Tuesday.