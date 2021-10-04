Covid-19: The Auckland border is too weak and won't contain the virus

OPINION: Covid-19 will spread across New Zealand unless Auckland's border is urgently strengthened. That's my sobering realisation after driving through the border myself.

Pretend for a second Auckland was a separate country that sat off the coast of New Zealand. If this island had recently experienced more than 1300 cases in a Delta outbreak, anyone that came to New Zealand would be put through a rigorous MIQ system, with a pre-departure test, alongside days zero, three, and 12 testing.

BROOK SABIN/Stuff Brook Sabin says the border crossing should be more stringent.

However, those leaving Auckland at the moment for something like moving home or caring for animals, can simply get a test within 72 hours of their border crossing and head straight out with the right documents. This needs to change.

Of course, Auckland is not a separate country. And our economic powerhouse can't be disconnected from the rest of the country. However, testing and border processes should be a lot more stringent.

I'm one of the many who have decided to leave Auckland; I'm making a new life in Christchurch. Like some experts, I fear the supercity could face months of restrictions as it struggles to contain the outbreak.

The Government recently changed the rules, so those wanting to leave permanently could cross the border. Some may argue it’s ironic that a person who is using the relaxed border measures to leave Auckland is complaining about it. However, that’s not the point. I’m arguing the rules should be a lot stricter, and I’d happily comply with them.

The Government should only be letting those who have had (at least) their first vaccine cross the border. This would incentivise more vaccinations. They should also offer rapid testing when you cross the border to supplement the current pre-departure test. And then, if you’re moving, you should be required to self-isolate at your new home until a negative test is returned after day five.

It is a privilege to cross the border, and it's such a minor inconvenience to take a few extra measures.

As for essential workers, it's beyond comprehension that the Government allows unvaccinated workers out of Auckland. As we've seen recently, it's a massive risk, with an unvaccinated truck driver testing positive and currently isolating in Palmerston North.

Everybody, no matter what the reason, should have had at least one vaccine to cross the border. Many people haven’t had a chance to have their second dose yet, so a first vaccine requirement could be an interim measure. It should be easy enough for a border official to check this against your NHI number as you exit the supercity.

The lockdown in Auckland is crippling the city. It's hard for the rest of New Zealand to understand just how tough a drawn-out battle with Delta is. But unless the borders tighten significantly – and soon – I fear the rest of the country is about to find out.