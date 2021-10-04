Covid-19: Air New Zealand adds quarantine flights from Australia to NZ in January

Air New Zealand is releasing more quarantine flights from Australia to New Zealand.

Air New Zealand has added 25 ‘red’ flights from Australia to New Zealand for January 2022.

Flights will be available to book from 9am, Tuesday October 5, in line with the Government’s release of MIQ rooms at midday.

As with the December flights, the ‘red’ quarantine flights will sit alongside the current ‘green’ quarantine-free flights available in the booking system, a statement from Air NZ said on Monday.

The airline’s ‘red’ services will start with NZ8, the ‘green’ services will start with NZ1.

“The airline asks that customers check its flight schedule before selecting their MIQ date to ensure they select a date that has an applicable departing “red” flight. Customers will have 48 hours to book their flights following securing an MIQ room,” the statement said.

The statement said that if customers wish to travel in December, there are a number of seats still available.

If customers currently booked on a green flight wish to transfer their booking to a red flight, Air NZ recommends they go online to put their flight into credit and use that credit to rebook onto a red service.

About 3700 rooms across October, November, December and January, will be up for grabs in the next MIQ room release on October 5.

The virtual lobby will open at 11am (NZT), with the room release beginning at 12pm. The Government's MIQ website advises people to check flights before the lobby opens.

It will be the third time rooms have been released under the new lobby system, in which people are randomly placed in a queue when the room release time hits.

The most recent room release, which took place on September 28, saw more than 31,000 people queue for access to just over 3700 rooms available until the end of December.

A total of 6231 people travelling from 125 countries managed to secure MIQ vouchers in that room release. Rooms started being released at 6pm, and were gone by 8.10pm.