How to prove you are vaccinated for international travel under the new vaccine certificate system

Ministry of Health Deputy Director-General Data and Digital Shayne Hunter shows off a new website that will allow people to access their vaccine information and a downloadable certificate.

A new system for storing vaccination records and Covid-19 test results will also contain a certificate that fully vaccinated Kiwis will be able to use for travel.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced on Tuesday that Cabinet has agreed to the use of “vaccine certificates” in New Zealand - documents that individuals will need in some scenarios to prove they have had both doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

Ardern said while they were still confirming exactly where the certificates would be used, they were looking to introduce them for large-scale events, including summer festivals, and potentially hospitality venues.

IATA/Supplied The certificate will be able to be stored in digital health passports like the IATA Travel Pass.

They are set to be introduced from November, and will be available in both print and digital form.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Vaccine certificates may be needed for a 'classic Kiwi summer', Jacinda Ardern says

* Covid-19 NZ: How to prove you are vaccinated and can travel

* Covid-19: How vaccine passports for international travel will work



Vaccinated New Zealanders will be able to access their certificate via a website called My Covid Record. Users will need to create a My Health account to log in to the website, or use their RealMe login.

While the certificates are set for use within New Zealand, Ministry of Health deputy director-general data and digital Shayne Hunter confirmed the website would also have a feature where people could request a certificate specifically for international travel.

Stuff A screenshot of the pilot My Covid Record website.

Currently, the only way to get proof you have been vaccinated for travel is to request a vaccination confirmation letter from the Ministry of Health.

This letter includes your personal details, plus the name of the vaccine you had, the batch number, the number of doses you have received and the dates they were administered.

However, the Ministry has warned it is unable to guarantee that other countries will recognise the letter as formal proof of vaccination.

Since early on in the pandemic, various efforts have been underway to create “digital health passports” for travellers to use to prove they've been vaccinated.

Most of the “passports” being developed – like the International Air Transport Association (IATA) travel pass – take the form of mobile apps, which store travellers’ health information such as Covid-19 test results and vaccine certificates. These can then be easily shared with airlines and border authorities.

The Ministry of Health’s move to create a travel certificate means Kiwi travellers will finally have an official document to store within these digital health passports.

Ardern said they were still working through how they would provide documentation for Kiwis who have been overseas, as well as how they would factor in the documentation of those from other countries.

More details on vaccine certificates were set to be shared in the coming weeks.