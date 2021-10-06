Experts divided on likelihood of Christmas travel to and from Auckland

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has set out a roadmap for Auckland to carefully move out of current Covid-19 restrictions.

Experts are divided on whether New Zealanders will be able to travel to and from Auckland this Christmas, with one saying looser level 3 restrictions lower the chances, and another saying a backlash against restrictions will prompt the Government to allow it.

University of Otago (Wellington) epidemiologist Dr Amanda Kvalsvig said enabling Kiwis to travel to and from Auckland by Christmas “would be a good goal to aim for, and I believe it can be done. But the pathway to a safe Christmas season narrowed when Auckland went to alert level 3, and has narrowed further after the Cabinet decisions that were announced (this week).”

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Aucklanders can’t count on being able to head away this Christmas, epidemiologist Dr Amanda Kvalsvig says.

On Monday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced a three-step roadmap to reduce restrictions in Auckland as the Government struggles to contain the Delta strain of Covid-19.

The first step, which came into effect from 11:59pm on Tuesday, allows outdoor “catch-ups” of up to 10 people from no more than two households. Early childcare centres will reopen, with up to 10 children in a bubble, and recreational outdoor activities such as going to the beach can resume.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: What could loosening restrictions in Auckland look like?

* How to prove you are vaccinated for international travel under the new vaccine certificate system

* Australia says overseas tourists unlikely until sometime in 2022



The second step will see public facilities such as libraries and pools reopen, along with retail stores, and the limit on outdoor gatherings will increase to 25. Step three will see hospitality venues, hairdressers and other “close contact” businesses reopen with a 50-person limit, and indoor gatherings will be allowed.

Kvalsvig said she believes the loosening of restrictions on movement reduces the chances of getting the outbreak under control by Christmas.

Supplied Dr Amanda Kvalsvig would like greater clarity from the Government about its Covid-19 strategy in the wake of Monday’s announcement.

“And as we know, Delta outbreaks grow extremely fast if they get out of control. That is the risk we need to prevent now. We need to see a plan…that will prevent widespread infections and their consequences, including severe pressure on our hospital system. If the outbreak gets out of control it will be hard to bring it back under control in time for safe travel at Christmas.”

By contrast, University of Auckland professor of medicine Des Gorman said he thinks it’s “inevitable” that Aucklanders will be allowed to travel by Christmas.

“You get to a critical point where people’s tolerance for measures is overwhelmed,” he said. “We’ve seen this all around the world. Suddenly they move to a higher risk acceptance for the disease. I think we’ll be in a better state (in terms of the outbreak) by Christmas, but I don’t believe there’s any possibility you could constrain the population for as long as that. Which is why in Australia and elsewhere everyone’s gearing to a normalised Christmas as much as possible.”

By Christmas, Gorman believes those in areas of concern, or ‘hot spots’, will need to show a vaccine certificate and/or potentially return a negative Covid-19 test result before heading away.

Supplied University of Auckland professor of medicine Des Gorman said he is confident Aucklanders will be able to travel by Christmas.

“It’s probable that for us Aucklanders to move out of Auckland, we’ll need to show we’re vaccinated. We may even need to show we’ve had a test within the last three days…But Auckland won't be the only hot spot by then.”

Kvalsvig said she would like to see much more clarity from the Government about its strategy for dealing with Covid-19 in the wake of Monday’s announcement, saying “They owe it to Aucklanders and the rest of us to be crystal clear.”

Ardern essentially put an end to its elimination strategy in announcing the roadmap out of lockdown for Auckland, saying “it’s clear that a long period of heavy restrictions has not got us to zero cases”.

Ardern said “elimination was important because we didn't have vaccinations” but, now we do, “we can begin to change the way we do things”.

To move to level 2, Kvalsvig said the Government needs to be confident the outbreak is contained, with no – or very few – unexplained or infectious cases in the community and good results from wastewater screening. There is “some work to do” in terms of vaccination uptake, testing and contact tracing to get to that point, she said.

“Aucklanders and the rest of the country will need that reassurance that people travelling out from Auckland aren’t bringing the virus along with them.”

Te Pūnaha Matatini Covid-19 modeller Professor Michael Plank also said it’s unclear how things will pan out over the next couple of months in terms of Christmas travel, but that it’s “certainly possible” restrictions will still be in place at the end of the year.

“If case numbers grow, it will become harder to contain the outbreak to Auckland and so restrictions may have to be extended to other regions or even nationally,” he said.

Supplied University of Canterbury Professor Michael Plank said restrictions may have to be extended to other regions – and even nationally – if case numbers climb.

Plank said two key factors will determine whether Christmas travel becomes a reality: the vaccination uptake and number of Covid-related hospitalisations.

The Government has indicated it is aiming to vaccinate more than 90 per cent of Kiwis against Covid-19. As of October 4, 79 per cent of the eligible population had received their first dose of the vaccine, and 49 per cent had received their second.

“We need to strive for really high vaccine uptake and, in the meantime, keep a lid on the rate of community transmission so that our hospitals aren’t put under undue strain,” Plank said.

University of Canterbury epidemiologist Dr Arindam Basu is optimistic Aucklanders will be able to travel by Christmas given the “rapid” uptake of the vaccine and absence of new “significant” strains of the virus emerging in addition to Delta.

“All things considered, with due precautions, my best guess is yes,” he said.

Kvalsvig said New Zealand should be doing its utmost to ensure Kiwis are able to travel by Christmas as it is “such an important time” for people to catch up with loved ones.

“But at the same time I know people will understand that a family gathering wouldn’t be the right thing to do if the outcome was spreading illness in the family.”

She sympathised with Aucklanders, who are now in their eighth week of lockdown, saying “it’s hard to have to ask them to keep going a bit longer”.

That said, she urged Aucklanders not to get complacent, saying “staying aware and supporting the pandemic response is the best way out of the situation we’re in”.

“Getting vaccinated is one of the best things people can do to protect those around them. As the weather warms up, spending time outdoors can be a great way to maintain wellbeing.

“The key thing to remember is that you don’t want to be breathing in air that someone else has breathed out. So if you’re outdoors, if it’s a still day and you’re standing close to someone to talk to them, it would be sensible to wear a mask, but on a windy beach, the risk would be very low.”