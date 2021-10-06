Tourist discovers 4.38-carat yellow diamond in US park

The diamond was discovered at the Crater of Diamonds State Park.

A US tourist didn’t leave Arkansas’ Crater of Diamonds State Park empty handed.

Noreen Wredberg was walking through the park with her husband on September 23 when they stumbled on a “sparkling gem on top of the ground,” according to a press release from Arkansas State Parks.

That gem just so happened to be a 4.38-carat yellow diamond, something they discovered when they took it back home to be identified.

“I didn’t know it was a diamond then, but it was clean and shiny, so I picked it up,” said Wredberg. “We really didn’t think we would find one, let alone something that big!”

READ MORE:

* A visitor thought he found a piece of glass at a US state park. It was a 9-carat diamond

* US woman finds 3.72-carat yellow diamond at park

* Chicken-egg sized diamond found in Canada's frozen north



The diamond is the largest found at the spot since a 4.49-carat canary yellow diamond was discovered in October 2020.

The couple only intended to visit Arkansas’ Hot Springs National Park, but decided to hit the Crater of Diamonds State Park on a whim. Luckily, it paid off. More than 250 diamonds have been found at the location by visitors of the site in 2021.

“Arkansas is the only state in the country that has a diamond mine open to the public,” Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism Secretary Stacy Hurst said in a statement.

“It’s such a unique experience and visitors make lifetime memories, whether or not they find a diamond. Of course, finding a diamond adds to the experience!”