Covid-19: Fiji Airways to resume New Zealand flights from December 1

The Fiji Government is reopening its borders, with Fiji Airways planning to resume flights from New Zealand ahead of Christmas.

Fiji Airways has announced its resuming flights to and from New Zealand from December 1.

In addition to being fully vaccinated, travellers will also have to brave the battle for a managed isolation stay, which will be required upon return as long as New Zealand’s borders remain closed.

Alongside daily flights from Auckland to Fiji’s Nadi Airport will be three flights a week from Christchurch and two flights a week from Wellington.

The impending journeys will mark the first flights from New Zealand to Fiji since March 2020.

READ MORE:

* Here are the first international routes Qantas plans to restart

* ‘Diabolical’ conditions: Qantas reports $1.8b after-tax loss as pandemic woes deepen

* Semi Radradra won't play for Fiji against the All Blacks as he eyes sevens switch for Tokyo Olympics



The Fiji Government had already announced hopes to re-open its borders to international tourists by November 1, when the country aimed to achieve the 80 per cent Covid-19 vaccination target set by the World Health Organisation.

As of October 9, its Ministry of Health reported Fiji had vaccinated 80 per cent of its eligible population above the age of 18 – three weeks ahead of schedule.

At least 96 per cent of the population had received a first dose.

“After almost two years of no tourism, we cannot wait to welcome back international travellers from December 1and greet them with our famous Fijian hospitality,” Fiji Airways managing director Andre Viljoen said.

STUFF The Whole Truth: Why do people believe Covid-19 vaccination myths?

“As soon as they’re ready to travel to Fiji, we will give our Kiwi whānau and friends a big bula welcome onboard our aircraft and safely transport them to a well-deserved vacation in paradise.”

Viljoen said Fiji Airways “fully supported” the health protocols and travel framework laid out by the Fijian Government.

“In addition to the measures announced, we have our Travel Ready programme to safeguard the wellbeing of staff and customers, which includes mask-wearing at all appropriate times on board our aircraft and at the airport.”