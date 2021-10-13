Get jabbed in a jet: Air New Zealand to turn Dreamliner into a vaccine clinic

Celebrities, the Department of Conservation, Air New Zealand and more are throwing their weight behind the Covid-19 vaccination campaign, says Chris Hipkins.

If you’ve always wanted to experience business class, this could be your one shot.

Air New Zealand will be transforming one of its Boeing 787 Dreamliner jets into a vaccine clinic on Saturday, the national vaccination day when the Government hopes to vaccinate as many Kiwis as possible.

Supplied Air New Zealand is turning one of its Dreamliners into a vaccine clinic.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins teased some of the plans for the day being dubbed “Super Saturday” during Wednesday’s 1pm press conference, including the national airline’s involvement.

The Dreamliner-turned-vaccine clinic would be located at Auckland Airport.

“I’m told people will be vaccinated in business class before waiting out their time in economy class with snacks provided,” he said.

Air New Zealand has been approached for more comment on the initiative.

Other initiatives included vaccination campervans heading up and down the country, and the Department of Conservation using its four-wheel drives and boats to distribute the jab to people in remote areas.

This month Air New Zealand announced it was introducing a “no jab, no fly” policy for international travel. The policy, which would require all inbound and outbound passengers aged 18 and over to be fully vaccinated, would come into effect on February 1.

The airline has said it is reviewing whether the same policy would be rolled out to domestic flights.