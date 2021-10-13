Kiwi travellers can expect a MIQ shakeup to be announced soon

A Kiwi stranded in Queensland due to the lack of MIQ spots says she should be able to self-isolate in her own home.

New Zealand could soon see a shake-up of its managed isolation and quarantine (MIQ) system as a result of the Government’s new Covid-19 strategy.

Asked how much consideration has been given to allowing fully vaccinated New Zealanders returning from overseas to spend a shorter amount of time in MIQ hotels, Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said the Government is “actively considering” MIQ settings “in light of the fact that we are unlikely to get back to zero cases in the New Zealand community”.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Covid-19 response minister Chris Hipkins said increasing numbers of Covid cases in NZ have called the sustainability of the current MIQ system into question.

While “there is a lot of work happening in that space”, Hipkins said there are “a few further things for us to work through”.

“For example what we do with travellers who want to come back via Auckland but then move to other parts of the country? So we’ve got some work to do there, but I think you can expect to see us talking more about that, fairly soon.”

READ MORE:

* 'A national disgrace': Kiwi expats and travellers won't forget how they've been treated

* Covid-19: Closed border strands dad 5000km from very premature newborn son

* Covid-19: Travel at your own risk, Hipkins says, as Fiji plans to reopen for tourists from December 1



Asked how long fully jabbed returnees might have to spend in MIQ, Hipkins said no decisions have been made, “but we are working through a range of different options”.

Hipkins said the high demand for rooms in MIQ hotels and increasing numbers of Covid-19 cases in New Zealand will see the country “move toward more of a home isolation model” for New Zealand-based Kiwis who test positive for Covid-19 “fairly soon”.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Hipkins said the Government has been working on a home isolation model for domestic Covid cases for some time.

“In the last peak that we saw a couple of weeks back, we went to the peak of what we could do in terms of MIQ and I don’t envisage that we will go above and beyond that. So we will look at other ways of isolating people, and it will be a risk-based framework that we use.”

He said the Government has been working on a home isolation model for Kiwis with Covid-19 for some time.

“We’ve done that before in our first level 3 lockdown last year. We did isolate positive cases in their own homes by and large, so we’ve done this before and we will see that again. We will see that again fairly soon.”

However, domestic Covid cases deemed “higher risk” will still have to isolate in MIQ hotels

“Where there’s a higher degree of risk associated with them, whether it’s that they can’t isolate or that we’re not confident that they will isolate, we still have the ability to use MIQ for those people to minimise the risk to the community.”

If successful, a self-isolation trial set to begin later this month may also help to free up spaces in MIQ hotels.

Participants will isolate alone, or with members of their travel group, for 14 days in an approved residence located within 50 kilometres of Auckland Airport or Christchurch Airport by road.

At Wednesday’s press conference, Hipkins also clarified vaccine requirements for New Zealanders who received their jabs overseas, saying they will not have to be revaccinated in New Zealand to qualify for a vaccine certificate.

“If someone has been vaccinated abroad with Pfizer, with approved vaccines, then they do not need to do that again when they’re here in New Zealand, as long as they have a record of their vaccination that they can supply when we’ve got that part of the system ready to be able to receive that.”

From November 1, foreign nationals entering New Zealand aged 17 and over will need to be fully vaccinated.

Travellers will have to declare their vaccination status when registering with MIQ and provide proof of vaccination or exemption both to their airline and customs officers in New Zealand.

Last week, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said New Zealand’s elimination strategy would be phased out in favour of a new model that takes into account vaccination rates.