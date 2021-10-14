Star Trek actor William Shatner blasts off into space

Hollywood’s Captain Kirk, 90-year-old William Shatner, blasted into space Wednesday (early Thursday, NZT) in a convergence of science fiction and science reality, reaching the final frontier aboard a ship built by Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin company.

The Star Trek hero and three fellow passengers soared to an estimated 106km over the West Texas, US desert in the fully automated capsule and then safely parachuted to the desert floor in a flight that lasted just over 10 minutes.

Shatner became the oldest person in space, eclipsing the previous record – set by a passenger on a similar jaunt on a Bezos spaceship in July – by eight years.

“That was unlike anything they described,” Shatner said at the capsule descended towards Earth.

Speaking with Bezos after landing, the actor was moved to tears.

"It was so moving to me. This experience was something unbelievable.

"What you have given me is the most profound experience I can imagine,” Shatner told Bezos.

LM Otero/AP Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket launches carrying passengers William Shatner, Chris Boshuizen, Audrey Powers and Glen de Vries from its spaceport near Van Horn, Texas.

"I'm so filled with emotion about what just happened.

"I hope I never recover from this ... I don't want to lose it. It's so much larger than me and life."

Sci-fi fans revelled in the opportunity to see the man best known as the stalwart Captain James T Kirk of the starship Enterprise boldly go where no star of American TV has gone before.

Shatner said ahead of the countdown that he planned to spend his approximately three minutes of weightlessness gazing down at Earth, his nose pressed against the capsule’s windows.

LM Otero/AP Parachutes slow the descent of Shatner’s capsule.

“The only thing I don’t want to see is a little gremlin looking back at me,” he joked, referring to the plot of his 1963 Twilight Zone episode titled Nightmare at 20,000 Feet.

Bezos is a huge Star Trek fan – the Amazon founder had a cameo as an alien in one of the later Star Trek movies – and Shatner rode free as his invited guest.

The blastoff brought priceless star power to Bezos’ spaceship company, given its built-in appeal to baby boomers, celebrity watchers and space enthusiasts. Shatner starred in TV’s original Star Trek from 1966 to 1969, back when the US was racing for the moon, and went on to appear in a string of Star Trek movies.

This undated photo made available by Blue Origin in October 2021 shows, from left, Chris Boshuizen, William Shatner, Audrey Powers and Glen de Vries, who are all going into space together.

Bezos himself drove the four to the pad, accompanied them to the platform high above the ground and cranked the hatch shut after they climbed aboard the rocket. The capsule, New Shepard, was named for first American in space, Alan Shepard.

“This is a pinch-me moment for all of us to see Captain James Tiberius Kirk go to space,” Blue Origin launch commentator Jacki Cortese said before liftoff. She said she, like so many others, was drawn to the space business by shows like Star Trek.”

The flight comes as the space tourism industry finally takes off, with passengers joyriding aboard ships built and operated by some of the richest men in the world.

Virgin Galactic's Richard Branson kicked off the US-based space tourism boom on July 11, riding his own rocket ship to space.

Bezos followed nine days later aboard his own capsule.

Elon Musk stayed behind as his SpaceX company launched its first private flight last month, sending a billionaire, cancer survivor and two ticket winners into orbit.

Last week, the Russians launched an actor and a film director to the International Space Station for a movie-making project.

“We’re just at the beginning, but how miraculous that beginning is. How extraordinary it is to be part of that beginning,” Shatner said in a Blue Origin video posted on the eve of his flight.

Shatner strapped in alongside Audrey Powers, a Blue Origin vice president and former space station flight controller for Nasa, and two paying customers: Chris Boshuizen, a former Nasa engineer who co-founded a satellite company, and Glen de Vries of a 3D software company. Blue Origin would not divulge the cost of their tickets.

Shatner milked his upcoming flight for laughs last week at New York Comic Con. The actor said Blue Origin informed him he would be the oldest guy in space.

Bob Galbraith/AP Shatner played Captain Kirk in Star Trek.

“I don’t want to be known as the oldest guy in space. I’m bloody Captain Kirk!” he exclaimed. Then he stammered in a faux-panicky voice: “Captain Kirk, going where no man ... I’m going what? Where am I going?”

He confessed: “I’m Captain Kirk and I’m terrified.”

Jokes aside, Blue Origin said Shatner and the rest of the crew met all the medical and physical requirements, including the ability to hustle up and down several flights of steps at the launch tower. Passengers are subjected to nearly 6 Gs, or six times the force of Earth’s gravity, as the capsule returns to Earth.