'At breaking point': Kiwi mum stranded in Abu Dhabi after daughter's near-fatal accident

A Kiwi stranded in Queensland due to the lack of MIQ spots says she should be able to self-isolate in her own home.

Jacqualene McGivern feels as though her heart is being torn in two.

Stranded in Abu Dhabi caring for a daughter who suffered a near-fatal accident, she is desperate to get them both back to New Zealand, where her husband is taking care of her chronically ill younger child.

Stuff Jacqalene and Jason McGivern with their daughters Danielle and Courtney.

Meanwhile, she worries about being away from her job as an essential worker in Wellington Hospital’s short-staffed operating department, and the prospect of her family facing financial ruin.

“Half my heart wants to be here to support Danielle through her recovery and healing process,” she says. “However the other half longs for home to ensure Courtney has the help and support that she needs. The second issue is financial. How are we to pay our mortgage and bills if I cannot work? Simply put, we can't…our family is at breaking point, and I do not know if I will survive if I can’t return home soon.”

In mid-September, McGivern received a call from a friend of her eldest daughter Danielle, who was working as a teacher in Abu Dhabi, to say she had nearly drowned, and was in the emergency department of NMC Royal Hospital Khalifa City, slipping in and out of consciousness.

“It was extremely difficult to get concrete information from anyone,” says McGivern, who doesn’t know anyone in Abu Dhabi other than Danielle. “Numerous calls to the hospital were useless. I couldn't get through to anyone. Then I got a call to say she was deteriorating and required life support in ICU. This was the last call I received for 12 hours. It was torture.”

Stuff Danielle McGivern is recovering from a near-drowning, while her younger sister Courtney suffers the debilitating effects of the West Nile Virus.

Another friend of her daughter then phoned to tell her she thought Danielle had been put on life support.

“So in the space of about 24 hours, I was informed my daughter nearly died, and then no one was able to provide any further information. Suffice to say, I was an emotional wreck. I couldn't sleep or think straight, kept breaking down in tears, and all I wanted to do was jump on a plane and get to my daughter.”

McGivern did her best to secure a room in managed isolation and quarantine (MIQ) before she flew out but, with some 10,000 other people in the virtual lobby queue ahead of her, missed out. She then contacted her local MP for advice about obtaining an emergency allocation.

“I was informed this could not be confirmed in advance. However I was assured that due to the exceptional circumstances of my leaving New Zealand, my application would be reviewed outside the normal criteria. I believed in the fairness and justice of the New Zealand Government’s processes. As such, I then proceeded to book my flight to be at my daughter’s side.”

LAWRENCE SMITH Very few emergency allocation slots are granted in MIQ as a result of high demand.

McGivern applied for an emergency MIQ space on October 1, but found out on October 11 that it had been rejected. She was told she did not fit the criteria for category 1b, which provides for “urgent travel… required to ensure a child is provided with appropriate care and protection”.

Emergency spaces are limited to situations which require urgent travel to New Zealand within 14 days and, due to high demand, very few are granted. There is no guarantee that a person who fulfils the criteria will receive a space.

Joint head of MIQ Brigadier Rose King said McGivern’s application was rejected because category 1b applies only to children aged 18 and under.

“As Ms McGivern’s daughter is 32, the application did not fit the criteria. These decisions are not easy ones to make and we are sympathetic to the distressing situations people applying for an emergency allocation are in.

“However, we need to balance each individual application with our critical work to ensure the safety of all New Zealanders and the limited available capacity in managed isolation facilities.”

McGivern says she does not feel this is fair as the practical and emotional support she has been able to offer Danielle, who has no other family in Abu Dhabi, has proved invaluable.

“After a traumatic experience it is not only physical care Danielle requires, she needs to feel loved and supported for her mental health and wellbeing.”

Danielle, who was diagnosed with acute respiratory failure, spent five days in ICU before being transferred to an inpatient ward.

When McGivern arrived in Abu Dhabi, she says her daughter’s condition had improved, but she was nauseous, vomiting, unable to stand long enough to take a shower, and suffering from severe vertigo.

“She was feeling anxious and distressed and was very emotional. When I arrived both of us were in tears. It was a huge relief to finally be able to see her and to give her a big hug.”

Danielle has since been discharged from hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

“Being at home, in familiar surroundings, with my support, has greatly alleviated some of the post-traumatic stress and anxiety caused by her accident and subsequent hospitalisation,” McGivern says. “Due to her improving health and wellbeing I can now safely consider returning to New Zealand.”

While in Abu Dhabi, McGivern learnt her younger daughter Courtney, who has a chronic medical condition as a result of contracting West Nile Virus in the US two years ago, had been admitted to hospital with extreme pain, nausea, vomiting and dehydration.

The virus, which is usually transmitted by mosquitoes and can cause a fatal neurological disease in humans, has left Courtney with gastrointestinal failure. She is unable to eat or drink normally, instead receiving nutrients through an IV tube attached to her chest.

Courtney has since been discharged from hospital, but is housebound, with her father Jason acting as her sole carer.

A regional assessment officer for the Department of Corrections, Jason will be unable to fulfil his duties with McGivern away.

“He urgently needs my support to continue providing the level of care she requires,” McGivern says. “We are now contemplating a financial crisis as I am unable to work and he is unable to fulfil his role description, and both of our government positions could be in jeopardy.”

McGivern, who is a clinical nurse manager at Wellington Hospital, says her absence is putting extra pressure on colleagues who are already overstretched.

“Being unable to give a return date is increasing the stress and anxiety that myself and my nursing colleagues are experiencing. In two weeks time I will have used up all my leave. From then on, I have no idea what will happen. This is a conversation I will have to have with my managers in the near future. However, if I am still employed in my position, they are unable to hire someone else to replace me.”

McGivern does not feel she is being treated fairly by the MIQ system, which is essentially a lottery, requiring people to queue for spaces.

“I believe the MIQ system affects my rights as a New Zealander to return to my permanent home, my husband, my chronically ill daughter, and the essential support and care I provide to the public as a healthcare worker during a global pandemic.”

As long as the current system remains in place, she feels the criteria for emergency spaces should be expanded to include New Zealand citizens and permanent residents who need to travel overseas to care for critically ill relatives.

“I also think people should be screened more carefully. With so many Kiwis trying to get home, I think it is unbelievably unfair that people are taking MIQ spots purely to go on an overseas holiday…I have been in the lottery for the past three months, and I can assure you it does nothing good for my mental health and wellbeing.”

McGivern says her inability to bring Danielle home as a result of the MIQ system has exacerbated the “hell” she and her family have been in since Courtney received her diagnosis.

“It breaks your heart to watch your previously fit and healthy daughter try to deal with a horrendous illness that has stripped her whole life away. We watch her every month curl up into a ball with pain and vomiting and know there is nothing we can do to help. Then, two years later, you get another phone call to say your eldest daughter almost died and is being admitted to hospital. My husband and I looked at each other and thought ‘not again, this cannot be happening’.”

McGivern is one of thousands of people split from family members due to the strict border restrictions.

Last week, more than 28,000 people vied for the 3700 spots between October and January.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said on Wednesday that the Government was “actively considering” MIQ settings “in light of the fact that we are unlikely to get back to zero cases in the New Zealand community”.

Meanwhile, advocacy group Grounded Kiwis has filed a judicial review claim in the High Court against the Government over the MIQ system.