What it's like travelling on a long-haul flight right now

Wearing a face mask for an hour to do your supermarket shopping can be cumbersome. Wearing it for 20 hours straight - while you watch a film, go to the toilet and even sleep - is a real adjustment.

Because this is the reality if you’re flying internationally in 2021. Though MIQ requirements mean long-haul travel is largely off the cards for many New Zealanders - elsewhere in the world people are returning to the skies as borders reopen, restrictions are dropped and airlines ramp up operations.

But being a passenger on a long-haul flight is far from a return to normal.

I got a taste of this recently during a trip from Toronto to Dubai. Being contained in a small vessel full of recycled air for 14 hours straight had never excited me in pre-pandemic times, but during Covid-19 it comes with a whole new level of anxiety. Aren’t we supposed to be avoiding enclosed spaces? What about all the touching of the same surfaces? And the guy in the line with the hacking cough?

The answer seems to be: none of this is avoidable. Airlines are just trying to mitigate it as best they can.

The differences are notable from the moment you jump into your taxi to the airport - because this is the beginning of your face mask wearing journey, which isn’t over until you reach your hotel on the other end of your flight. I’ll never complain about wearing a mask for a quick trip to the shops to pick up some bread ever again.

At the airport in Toronto, I’m carrying my proof of vaccination and a negative PCR test result - the former only allowing me safe passage into the airport, as Emirates currently has no mandatory vaccine mandate, and the latter a mandatory pre-requisite for all travellers on most international airlines, including Emirates. Flying internationally nowadays requires a fair bit of prior planning.

It takes longer than ever to get through airport security in Toronto - but for good reason. Masks must be lowered to check identities. Hand sanitising is frequently encouraged. Temperature scanning, however, is not as common as it once was, due to questions raised over its efficacy.

In the airport lounge, face masks can only be lowered if you’re eating or drinking. I watch one man extort a loophole by strategically depositing one peanut into his mouth at regular intervals.

Considering the flight seems relatively empty, upon boarding, I’m surprised to see that business class is about two-thirds full. On my return flight, there are only a couple of spare seats free. I ask a flight attendant about this, citing the numerous news articles that had heralded the demise of business class travel due to companies replacing expensive overseas flights with Zoom and people having less disposable cash to spend on upgrades. She says business and first class have actually remained relatively busy - mostly due to people being willing to shell out for a bit of extra space and breathing room.

Ashleigh Stewart/Supplied There are health warnings on the entertainment system.

Face masks and hand sanitisers are handed out ahead of menus and champagne by crew wearing face masks and gloves. Emirates have thankfully done away with the see-through visors that crew wore in the early days in the pandemic. However, it’s still harder than ever to discern what lunch options you’re being given while you’ve got one ear on Fast and Furious 9 and someone is speaking to you with an obscured lower face - so you’ll need to pay extra attention.

Bright-red warning signs flash up on the flight tracking screen with safety announcements throughout the flight. One says to avoid queueing for the toilets - an awkward plane tradition many may be glad to be momentarily rid of. Another reminds passengers to ensure “good hand hygiene” by frequently sanitising. Another says to keep a safe distance while talking to people. There’s more about wearing face masks at all times, staying seated, not changing seats and not passing through the crew area.

The mask-wearing ordeal, however, is only really noticeable when trying to get a few hours’ kip. But if this is the one sacrifice we make for continuing to be able to travel in 2021, I’ll take it.

emirates Emirates have thankfully done away with the see-through visors that crew wore in the early days in the pandemic.

A few rule breakers seem to disagree, wandering through the cabin with their masks around their chin, or not on at all. They’re not reprimanded. A few months ago, attendants were vigilant about this kind of thing. However, many of them now seem, perhaps, too harried to notice.

Crew rush back and forward to serve passengers advised to move around less. Toilets appear to be being cleaned and sanitised with more frequency than ever before. That can’t be fun.

Exiting the airport in Dubai, the changes to proceedings are harder to spot. There are mandatory PCR tests on arrival for those you’re coming from a certain country, but coming from Canada, I’m through security and immigration as normal.

I’m through the airport and in a taxi in 20 minutes flat, Expo 2020 Dubai ticket under my belt, as a bonus (all passengers flying Emirates from now until March get a free ticket to the mega event, running from October 1 to March 31). The airport is busier than I’ve seen it since pre-pandemic times - a by-product of Expo, it seems.

By the time I arrive at my hotel, I’m exhausted. But no more so than in pre-pandemic times - just exhausted in a mask.

However, one thing I will say, is that sense of relief of stepping into a hotel room in a new country has never been so sweet than it is now. And that’s because it comes with the triumphant whipping off of a face mask after a solid 20-ish hours of wear - like one might discard a bra or a belt after a long day at the office.

