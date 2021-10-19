Covid-19 NZ: What you need to know before making your Christmas plans

With just under 10 weeks to go until Christmas, many Kiwis will be keen to lock in their travel plans.

But with Auckland set to stay at alert level 3 for another two weeks, and case numbers still rising, many are wondering if we’ll be able to enjoy that long-awaited holiday, or if we’ll just end up stuck at home.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is set to share more details on what needs to happen for restrictions to lift, and what our summer could subsequently look like, on Friday.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has said she believes Auckland will be out of level 3 for Christmas.

In the meantime, if you already have your holiday booked – or if you’re planning to book it in before Friday – here is what you need to know.

Will Auckland be out of level 3 for Christmas?

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told TVNZ’s Breakfast on Tuesday she believes that will be the case – as long as enough people are fully vaccinated. Remember, fully vaccinated means you’ve had two doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

The Prime Minister is set to reveal two vaccination targets on Friday that will enable restrictions to lift. One will be specifically for Auckland, the other will be for all of New Zealand.

So once those targets have been reached, can everything go back to normal?

Not quite. While hitting the vaccination targets will likely see an end to the alert level system – and the dreaded lockdowns – this is set to be replaced by a new system Ardern has referred to as the “Covid-19 protection framework”.

That’s a boring name for what is basically going to be a “traffic light” system. What we know so far is that there will be three levels – green will mean almost no restrictions on travel, gatherings and businesses operating. At orange, face masks will be required and capacity limits will kick in for venues. And at red, private gatherings will be limited and inter-regional travel restricted.

Pool/Getty Images Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is set to announce vaccine targets and a new traffic light system on Friday.

What will that mean for travel?

The Government still wants to keep Covid-19 as contained as possible. So if there is Covid-19 in your region, you can expect there will still be some restrictions to travel under the new system.

As Ardern warned on The AM Show, it’s possible to be fully vaccinated and still spread Covid-19. So just because you’ve had both jabs doesn’t necessarily mean you’ll be free to go wherever you like.

This is where we need more details, but it could be that pre-departure tests will be necessary to travel from a “red” region, possibly in addition to being fully vaccinated. That’s like how under level 3 currently, you have to be tested if you’re crossing the boundary.

The difference is that currently you can only travel out of Auckland for limited reasons. If travel was opened up to more people, the challenge would be streamlining that process – as Ardern said, they are “thinking about how would you make it work in a way that wouldn’t cause massive congestion at your borders”.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Police at the Mercer checkpoint of the Waikato-Auckland border under alert level 3.

Where will vaccine certificates come in?

Vaccine certificates are set to become available in November, and will be an official document that people in New Zealand will need to use to prove they are fully vaccinated in certain scenarios.

So far, Ardern has mentioned their use for large-scale events and hospitality venues. We should know more about where they will be used soon – including whether they will be used for domestic travel.

Air New Zealand has said that customers will need to be fully vaccinated for international travel, and is reviewing whether that will also be the case for domestic flights.

Some tourism operators have also said that they will be requiring customers to show proof of vaccination to be able to do their activities.

There’s so much uncertainty. Should I just cancel my holiday plans?

Ardern was asked for her advice around this on The AM Show, and said it was too soon to rule anything out.

But here are some things to consider when making your travel plans.

Booking flights

Throughout the pandemic, many of us have got used to booking flights with Air New Zealand, safe in the knowledge that we can easily change them for free or cash them in for a credit if anything goes wrong.

But that’s not a given for Christmas travel. At this stage, the airline is currently only offering this service for domestic flights departing up until October 31.

For travel beyond this, their website says you’ll need to get in touch with their contact centre to make changes or request a credit, if Covid-19 restrictions are still preventing you from travelling.

Until we know if the airline is going to extend its credit flexibility policy beyond October, the safest thing to do would be to book a fully refundable fare.

Jo McKenzie-McLean/Stuff Air New Zealand is currently only offering credit flexibility for flights up until October 31.

Booking accommodation

It’s also important to carefully check your accommodation provider’s cancellation policy, as some don’t offer a refund if you need to cancel your booking because of Covid-19.

Airbnb is one of them – it no longer considers Covid-19 an “extenuating circumstance”, so your host’s regular cancellation policy will apply. When searching for Airbnbs, be sure to only select ones that offer a full refund as long as you cancel at least 24 hours before check in (you can do this by using the flexible cancellation policy search filter).

Bachcare requires you to cancel at least 60 days before the start of your stay if you want a refund – but you’ll still be charged some hefty fees. For bookings affected by lockdown, Bachcare has been offering credits, but again minus the service fees.

Top 10 Holiday Parks allow you to change your booking dates at no extra cost, or cancel and receive a credit, and in some cases a full refund, if you’re affected by Covid-19. You have to have booked via the Top 10 website or directly with the park, though.

For other accommodation providers, it's worth emailing them direct to ask whether they would provide a full refund if you can’t travel due to Covid-19.

Travel insurance

Purchasing domestic travel insurance shouldn’t be necessary if you’re already covered by cancellation policies for your flights and accommodation, but some policies do provide limited cover for Covid-19.

Southern Cross’ domestic policy doesn’t cover you if your trip has to be cancelled because of wider government restrictions, but will cover the costs to change your travel arrangements if you or someone close to you is diagnosed with Covid-19.

Covermore covers travellers if they are diagnosed with Covid-19 before or during their journey, if they need to isolate because they are a close contact of a Covid-19 case, if the person they are set to stay with contracts the virus, or if their paid accommodation closes because of an outbreak.