Covid-19: Opening Auckland border at 90 per cent target amid Delta outbreak 'unwise', experts say

Leading health experts are optimistic Auckland will hit its 90 per cent double-dose vaccination target by Christmas, but believe allowing travel to and from the city would be unwise if the Delta outbreak is still not under control and other parts of the country remain Covid-free.

University of Otago, Wellington public health professor Nick Wilson said it is “fairly likely” Auckland will hit the 90 per cent double-dose vaccination target needed for the city to transition to the new Covid-19 Protection Framework by early to mid-December.

Unsplash Public health expert Nick Wilson said the Government is doing a ‘substandard’ job of managing the border around Auckland and parts of the Waikato at level 3.

“Auckland is nearly at this target now for first dose and nearly all of those getting a first dose will get a second dose based on the pattern in other high-income countries ahead of New Zealand.”

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Auckland would move to the ‘red’ zone of the new traffic-light system once all three of the region’s district health boards have 90 per cent of their eligible populations fully vaccinated. Under the new system, interregional travel will be allowed in the ‘green’ and ‘orange’ zones, but restricted in the ‘red’.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19 NZ: Government sets 90% vaccine target to move to traffic-light system with no national lockdowns

* Covid-19: South Island could relax restrictions before the rest if vaccination targets are reached

* Covid-19: Cases 'will continue to rise' after highest daily number recorded



New Zealand as a whole will not transition to the new framework until all 20 district health boards reach 90 per cent double-dose coverage.

Wilson said it would only be safe to allow Aucklanders to travel outside the region once the 90 per cent target has been reached if Covid-19 had spread to the rest of New Zealand, which he believes could happen.

SUPPLIED Public health expert Nick Wilson said it would be ‘unwise to allow unrestricted travel out of Auckland’ with most of the rest of the country still Covid-free.

“This is quite likely since the Government is doing a substandard job with the internal border around Auckland and the Waikato.”

If parts of the country other than Auckland and the Waikato still have no active cases of the virus in the community by Christmas, however, he feels “it would be very unwise to allow unrestricted travel out of Auckland.

“There are many advantages of keeping as much of the country Covid-19 free as possible. For example, there would be more time to vaccinate five-to 11-year-olds if this is permitted, time for third (booster) doses, and the ability to send nurses and doctors to help Auckland out if the hospital system is at risk of being overloaded.”

Improved border controls should include limiting travel to the double jabbed, introducing rapid antigen tests at the border, and clearer definitions of who is permitted to cross, he said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she was confident Aucklanders would be able to celebrate Christmas with people outside the region.

Ardern said she was confident travel to and from Auckland would be allowed by Christmas. Asked if there was any way Aucklanders would be able to celebrate Christmas with people outside the region, Ardern said “absolutely”.

“In fact we’ve already modelled that even at the current rates, Auckland would move before Christmas. But what we want is for them to move as soon as possible…This is within Auckland’s grasp. We will be throwing every resource we can to support them, and we’ve just added the incentive that for anyone who is not vaccinated right now, unless you choose to be, you will not be able to enjoy the freedoms of other New Zealanders.”

University of Auckland epidemiologist Rod Jackson is also opposed to allowing travel to and from a Delta-infected Auckland while other parts of the country are Covid-free.

Like Wilson, he is confident Auckland can hit the 90 per cent target by December, but he said he wouldn’t book any travel yet.

Supplied University of Auckand Professor Rod Jackson said he didn’t think NZ’s health system could cope with Delta ‘ripping’ through the country.

“If Auckland opens the border, Delta will spread through the country, and so the whole country will be in the red light category. To be blunt, it means that Aucklanders will be just as unsafe anywhere, but the rest of the country will become equally unsafe as Auckland.”

Jackson said the only thing New Zealanders can do to minimise the danger and keep our health services operating is to all get vaccinated.

“There are currently 600,000 eligible New Zealanders unvaccinated, and at 90 per cent there will still be 420,000 unvaccinated, as well as 900,000 under 12-year-olds who are not yet eligible.

“I don't believe our health system could cope with the fallout from Delta ripping through this number of New Zealanders.”

Allowing travel to and from Auckland with so many active cases in the region would mean many vaccinated people would be likely to contract the virus as well, he said.

“(The double dosed) will largely be okay because (vaccination) reduces severe disease by 95 per cent, but even a very small proportion of the 3.5 million vaccinated population is still a large number.”

Auckland is about 12,000 vaccines away from hitting 90 per cent first doses.

Covid-19 modeller Michael Plank said Auckland could reach the 90 per cent double dose target just three to four weeks after 90 per cent of the eligible population has their first dose.

If other regions haven’t had 90 per cent of their eligible populations vaccinated by that time, he said allowing inter-regional travel may not be a good idea.

Dion O’Neale from Te Pūnaha Matatini, which provides advice on the Covid-19 response, said we would need to see high vaccination rates both within Auckland and the regions Aucklanders are travelling to to reduce risk.

“We’d also want to see stable, and hopefully low, cases numbers in Auckland before removing any borders to allow wider travel. If cases numbers within Auckland are still going up, for a given level of vaccination, then we would expect the same pattern to quickly develop in other regions if there was no longer a barrier to keep cases within Auckland.”

Plank said he hopes the announcement signalling vaccine certificate will be in widespread use once the traffic-light system comes into play will provide extra incentive for people to get vaccinated.

“The message is very clear – if you want to enjoy a normal summer, get vaccinated.”