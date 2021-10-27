MIQ to change passport number requirement to prevent fake bookings

Isabella Carter's father works in China but has been unable to get a spot in MIQ to return home. She has written a letter to the prime minister describing the MIQ system as cruel and unfair.

Passport numbers for fake travellers are being used by at least one third-party website in a bid to secure desperate Kiwis a slot in MIQ under the new lobby system.

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE), which is responsible for MIQ, says it is changing the passport entry requirements for the virtual lobby, which it hopes will prevent this from happening.

Stuff MBIE says it is changing its passport number entry requirements for the MIQ lobby.

The use of false passport numbers was flagged by Auckland resident Ema Vaea, who has been trying to get her mother back from the United States since June.

However, the closest her family had come under the new MIQ lobby was around 8000th in the queue.

Vaea said she was followed on Twitter by an account called @MIQBooking, which links through to a website that “guarantees” clients an MIQ voucher, “or your money back”.

Curious to know how it worked, Vaea messaged the account, which revealed it entered the lobby on behalf of clients using multiple passport numbers.

To participate in the room release, people must first create an account on the Managed Isolation Allocation System website, entering details including their passport number. When the lobby opens, they must again enter their passport number.

The official MIQ website says the passport number entered at the time of the room release must match a passport number entered on the Managed Isolation Allocation System to be able to secure a room.

The MIQ Booking service said if one of the passport numbers they used was successful in the lobby, they would amend the booking to include the client’s details, effectively meaning the room was booked for two – the successful, yet fake, passport holder, and the client.

Vaea was told they would charge US$195 (NZ$272) for the service. According to their website, they have so far secured 20 rooms in this way.

Vaea shared screenshots of the conversation to Twitter to highlight that the new lobby system wasn’t the level playing field it was touted as.

She elaborated to Stuff: “If they are using fake [passport] numbers, it tells us more about the broken system than anything else.”

Joint Head of MIQ Megan Main said they had not seen widespread use of fake details in any of the lobby events.

“We have run a significant number of checks and verifications after each lobby event, which identify any fake passport numbers used in bookings,” she said.

“Anyone who uses a fake passport number to book a space has breached the Terms of Use and their voucher will be cancelled.”

However, they were making changes to the passport entry requirements which were expected to be rolled out soon.

”These changes will prevent the scenarios described from occurring during a lobby event,” Main said.

“We are continuing to improve the lobby process each week to ensure it remains a level playing field for everyone.”