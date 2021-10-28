Covid-19 NZ: The winners and losers of the changes to MIQ

Long-awaited changes to managed isolation and quarantine (MIQ) are coming, with Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins announcing a “rebalance” of the system.

The shake-up will see shorter stays in managed isolation hotels, a one-way bubble with low-risk Pacific countries, and eventually, the ability for most travellers to isolate at home.

Getty Images MIQ stays will be reduced from 14 days to 7 days from November 14.

But what do the changes mean for travellers right now? Here are the winners and losers of the announcement.

Winners

Those with existing MIQ bookings

Fully vaccinated travellers arriving in New Zealand from November 14 will have their mandatory hotel stay reduced from 14 days to seven days. This will also mean their MIQ bill – which currently starts from $3100 for one person – will be cut in half.

After completing their week in the hotel and testing negative for Covid-19 throughout, these travellers will get to go home and isolate until their final PCR test on day 9 comes back negative.

Travellers from low-risk Pacific countries

From November 8, fully vaccinated travellers from Pacific countries that have been deemed “low-risk” – Samoa, Tonga, Vanuatu, and Tokelau – will be able to enter New Zealand without having to quarantine on arrival. They also won’t have to undergo a pre-departure test.

Travellers from the Cook Islands and Niue can already travel to New Zealand without having to quarantine.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins announcing changes to the MIQ system.

Losers

Kiwis stuck overseas

The slashing of hotel stays is not expected to make the MIQ lotteries any easier for those trying to secure a spot in the coming months.

Hipkins said while the change was expected to free up 1500 rooms a month, many of these would be used for community cases. While some rooms would be re-released into the lottery, he could not say how many.

“I don’t want expectations to be that suddenly it’s going to double the number of rooms, because it won’t,” he said.

Kiwis wanting to travel overseas

While shorter, cheaper MIQ stays may make the prospect of international travel seem more attractive, the same issue of a supply and demand imbalance will continue to put a halt to those holiday plans.

We’re also no closer to being able to isolate at home. Hipkins said while they are moving towards letting fully vaccinated travellers self-isolate upon their return, this won’t happen until sometime in the first quarter of 2022 – so potentially, March.

Australians

There was no mention of reviving the trans-Tasman bubble in Hipkins’ announcement, pouring cold water on families’ hopes to be reunited for Christmas.

Hipkins said the challenge with Australia was that it was currently in the process of opening up its internal borders, which increased the risk to New Zealand.

“We want to reconnect with Australia soon – we’re not in a position to provide any certainty around when that’s going to happen at this point,” he said.

International tourists

Tourists from other countries wanting to book a holiday to New Zealand will also have to wait, as the Government has not yet factored leisure travel into its reopening plan.

Hipkins said their top priority was “those who have a right to come into New Zealand right now and who are struggling to do so”.

Tourists posed more of a challenge as they did not necessarily have a suitable place to isolate on arrival, he said.

While the Government had earlier suggested they would be introducing a “risk-based pathway system" to allow visitors from countries deemed low and medium risk, this seems to have been scrapped, with Hipkins saying that all travellers coming in from overseas were “relatively equal in risk”.